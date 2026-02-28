LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Roslin OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph's Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller Starring Vineeth And Meena

Roslin OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph’s Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller Starring Vineeth And Meena

‘Roslin’ OTT Release: Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam thriller starring Vineeth, Meena & Sanjana Dipu is now streaming on JioHotstar in 7 languages.

Roslin OTT Release: When & Where To Watch. (Photo: X/@OTT_Trackers)
Roslin OTT Release: When & Where To Watch. (Photo: X/@OTT_Trackers)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 28, 2026 21:58:55 IST

Roslin OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph’s Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller Starring Vineeth And Meena

JioHotstar has officially released the much-awaited Malayalam psychological thriller ‘Roslin’, produced under the banner of Central Advertising.

With Jeethu Joseph, famous for Drishyam, serving as showrunner, the series promises a suspense-filled experience for thriller lovers. Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar, the six-episode web series stars veteran actors Vineeth and Meena, alongside Sanjana Dipu, known for her acclaimed performance in Moothon.

The series follows Roslin, a young woman haunted by recurring nightmares of a mysterious stranger with striking green eyes.

As the enigmatic figure appears in real life and enters her home as a seemingly charming houseguest, Roslin’s life takes a dangerous turn. The story explores hidden truths, dark secrets, and the mounting tension as she battles both fear and reality.

Supporting performances come from Hakim Shahjahan, Anishma Anilkumar, T. G. Ravi, Shankar Ramakrishnan, and Aroop Sivadas, adding depth to the thriller. Each of the six episodes has a runtime of around 30 minutes, offering a compact yet gripping binge-watch experience.

When and Where to Watch ‘Roslin’

Roslin started streaming on JioHotstar from the midnight of February 27, 2026. The Malayalam thriller is available in seven languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, with English subtitles, making it accessible to a wide audience across India. OTTplay Premium subscribers can also stream all episodes of the series.

This release marks the first major Malayalam web series of 2026 on JioHotstar, following Nivin Pauly’s Pharma in December 2025. With its psychological tension, layered characters, and a haunting storyline, ‘Roslin’ is set to captivate fans of suspense and thriller content.

Cast of ‘Roslin’

  • Sanjana Dipu as Roslin

  • Vineeth as John, Roslin’s father

  • Meena as Shoba, Roslin’s mother

  • Hakim Shahjahan as Jerry

  • Anishma Anilkumar, T. G. Ravi, Shankar Ramakrishnan, and Aroop Sivadas in pivotal supporting roles

With a combination of suspenseful storytelling, veteran actors, and Jeethu Joseph’s backing, ‘Roslin’ OTT release is a must-watch for Malayalam thriller enthusiasts. Stream it now on JioHotstar and immerse yourself in the chilling world of Roslin’s nightmares.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 9:58 PM IST
Roslin OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph’s Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller Starring Vineeth And Meena

QUICK LINKS