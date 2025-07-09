LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Entertainment > Rowdy Returns: Vijay Deverakonda Unleashes The Beast In Kingdom With Raw And Intense Role

Rowdy Returns: Vijay Deverakonda Unleashes The Beast In Kingdom With Raw And Intense Role

Vijay Deverakonda is set to reignite his Arjun Reddy magic with Kingdom, channeling raw intensity and emotional depth. Early glimpses showcase him as a fierce cop battling inner demons, thrilling fans who call this his boldest avatar yet.

Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 02:16:19 IST

After leaving an intense and unforgettable mark with Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to storm back into theatres in an avatar fans have been yearning for: raw, intense, and unfiltered. 

His upcoming film Kingdom promises to resurrect the fire, the fury, and the fierce energy that first earned him the titles his fans chant with pride: Rowdy, Rebel, and Ruler of Hearts.

Arjun Reddy wasn’t just a film; it was a cultural storm. At its epicentre was Vijay, portraying a character so deeply vulnerable and emotionally explosive that it reshaped the idea of masculinity on screen.

It’s this same depth and danger that Kingdom is gearing up to channel. Only this time, everything is turned up a notch: the emotions are more layered, the stakes are higher, and the battles, both internal and external, are more intense.

WhatsApp Image 20250708 at 144247

The early glimpses of Kingdom have already set social media ablaze. Vijay’s rugged look, intense gaze, and power-packed dialogue delivery have fans declaring his return to his element. Every frame screams tension and turmoil, and Vijay slips back into the space where he thrives best, playing a man haunted by demons, fuelled by purpose, and unafraid to walk the edge.

Whether it’s his fiery defiance, the quiet ache in his eyes, or his effortless swag as a cop caught in the eye of a storm, Kingdom reintroduces us to Vijay in a way that feels both familiar and thrillingly new. He’s not just back; he’s back with a vengeance.

This is not just another role. It’s a reminder of why Vijay Deverakonda became a phenomenon in the first place. Kingdom marks the return of the Rowdy, louder, bolder, and more blazing than ever.

ALSO READ: Coolie: At What Time Is Pooja Hegde’s New Single Releasing From Rajinikanth’s Movie? Internet Loses Calm Over 21-Second Teaser

Tags: kingdom movielatest movie newsVijay Deverakonda

More News

Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes
Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?