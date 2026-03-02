LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france Abhishek Sharma ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france Abhishek Sharma ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france Abhishek Sharma ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france Abhishek Sharma ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france Abhishek Sharma ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france Abhishek Sharma ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france Abhishek Sharma ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france Abhishek Sharma ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!

SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!

The 2026 Actor Awards dazzled Los Angeles, honoring Harrison Ford’s life achievement. Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Sean Penn, and top TV performers like Keri Russell and Owen Cooper won major awards, celebrating cinematic and television excellence across film, stunts, and ensembles.

SAG Actor Awards 2026 Winners
SAG Actor Awards 2026 Winners

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 2, 2026 10:11:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!

The 32nd Annual SAG Awards, now officially rebranded as the 2026 Actor Awards, illuminated the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 2, 2026. The event streamed live worldwide on Netflix because Kristen Bell hosted the event, which allowed fans from India to watch the show starting at 5:30 AM IST.

The industry adopted “The Actor” trophy title, which represents the highest form of recognition among peers during this year’s ceremony. The event honored Harrison Ford with his emotional Life Achievement Award while it celebrated new cinematic films that demonstrated how acting changes both film and television.

Cinematic Excellence

The 2026 Actor Awards presented multiple motion picture categories, which demonstrated the storytelling range of the previous year through its major work Sinners.

You Might Be Interested In

Michael B. Jordan won Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sinners, which also won the Ensemble award. Jessie Buckley earned top honors for Hamnet, proving her status as a leading powerhouse.

Supporting categories saw veteran Sean Penn recognized for One Battle After Another and Amy Madigan for Weapons. The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning stunt ensemble received recognition for their ability to perform dangerous stunts with exceptional technical accuracy.

Television Triumphs

The 2026 Actor Awards winners list for television showed a preference for innovative storytelling methods that focused on character development.

The studio secured multiple awards in the comedy category, which included separate wins for Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara and an Outstanding Comedy Ensemble victory. The Pitt achieved success in the drama categories through Noah Wyle’s win and the ensemble award, while Keri Russell’s performance in The Diplomat received her the Leading Female Actor award.

The limited series categories recognized Owen Cooper for Adolescence and Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex, while The Last of Us won the television stunt ensemble award to continue its streak of excellence.

Also Read: BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 10:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Harrison Ford Life AchievementSAG Actor Awards 2026TV and film awardswinners list

RELATED News

Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won’t See Coming

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

Subedaar OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Anil Kapoor’s Emotional Action-Packed Drama, Check Full Cast details

Quentin Tarantino And David Fincher Team Up For Explosive Netflix ‘Cliff Booth’ Spinoff Starring Brad Pitt- What Fans Can Expect

Shakira India Tour: Mumbai Awaits As ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Sensation Set For Sizzling Comeback After 19 Years, Most Expensive Ticket Price Will Shock You- Check Details

LATEST NEWS

2 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Holika Dahan Brings New Beginnings

Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? Investors Lose Over ₹8 Lakh Crore In Minutes — Sensex & Nifty In Red As Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: The 1987 Wankhede Shock — When England Ended Defending Champions India’s Dream

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death Triggers Massive Protests In India: From Kashmir To Lucknow, Protestors Mourn Iran Supreme Leader’s Death Leaving Internet Bitterly Divided

SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!

Xiaomi Launches Pad 8 Series: HyperOS 3, HyperAI, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Rate On March 2 On MCX: Yellow Metal Climbs Ladder, Surges Over ₹5,500, Silver Sparkle Gains 3% Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions | Check Prices In Your City

Over 3,000 Flights Cancelled Worldwide After US-Israel Strikes On Iran; Check Out Key Travel Advisory For Passengers Inside

Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!
SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!
SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!
SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!

QUICK LINKS