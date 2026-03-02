SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!

The 32nd Annual SAG Awards, now officially rebranded as the 2026 Actor Awards, illuminated the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 2, 2026. The event streamed live worldwide on Netflix because Kristen Bell hosted the event, which allowed fans from India to watch the show starting at 5:30 AM IST.

The industry adopted “The Actor” trophy title, which represents the highest form of recognition among peers during this year’s ceremony. The event honored Harrison Ford with his emotional Life Achievement Award while it celebrated new cinematic films that demonstrated how acting changes both film and television.

Cinematic Excellence

The 2026 Actor Awards presented multiple motion picture categories, which demonstrated the storytelling range of the previous year through its major work Sinners.

Michael B. Jordan won Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sinners, which also won the Ensemble award. Jessie Buckley earned top honors for Hamnet, proving her status as a leading powerhouse.

Supporting categories saw veteran Sean Penn recognized for One Battle After Another and Amy Madigan for Weapons. The Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning stunt ensemble received recognition for their ability to perform dangerous stunts with exceptional technical accuracy.

Television Triumphs

The 2026 Actor Awards winners list for television showed a preference for innovative storytelling methods that focused on character development.

The studio secured multiple awards in the comedy category, which included separate wins for Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara and an Outstanding Comedy Ensemble victory. The Pitt achieved success in the drama categories through Noah Wyle’s win and the ensemble award, while Keri Russell’s performance in The Diplomat received her the Leading Female Actor award.

The limited series categories recognized Owen Cooper for Adolescence and Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex, while The Last of Us won the television stunt ensemble award to continue its streak of excellence.

