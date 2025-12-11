LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Salman Khan Approaches Delhi High Court, Joins Celebrities In Fight To Safeguard Personality Rights Amid Rising Legal Battles

Salman Khan Approaches Delhi High Court, Joins Celebrities In Fight To Safeguard Personality Rights Amid Rising Legal Battles

Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his persona rights, urging a stop to unauthorized use of his name, image and voice online. His move highlights growing deepfake abuse and follows a wave of similar actions by major Indian celebrities protecting their digital identity.

Salman Khan Moves Delhi High Court to Protect Persona Rights (Pc: X)
Salman Khan Moves Delhi High Court to Protect Persona Rights (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 11, 2025 02:05:39 IST

Salman Khan Approaches Delhi High Court, Joins Celebrities In Fight To Safeguard Personality Rights Amid Rising Legal Battles

In a remarkable decision that highlights the mounting controversy over the clash between the value of the celebrity brand and the misuse of the digital world, the Bollywood actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court. The actor is seeking legal recognition of his persona rights, that is, his exclusive right to control and earn from the commercial use of his name, image, voice, and other recognizable features.

His legal action is aimed directly at getting numerous social media and e-commerce sites to stop using his persona without permission for misleading endorsements to counterfeit goods. The long-time actor’s lawsuit puts a spotlight on an essential point where the great commercial goodwill linked with an icon’s identity is continuously diluted and exploited in the unlimited online marketplace.

Judicial Precedents and the Celebrity Rights Wave

Mr. Khan’s approach to the legal problem reflects a notable and increasing trend among the rich and famous in India to resort to the courts. In the last few months, the Delhi High Court has been the main arena for these legal battles, where important judicial precedents have been made.

Among the stars who have also managed to obtain temporary protection from the court are Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and the Telugu superstar NTR Jr. Such decisions frequently state that the unauthorized use of a celebrity’s image is a breach of both their privacy and their exclusive right to publicity, thereby treating the personality as an asset of intellectual property that needs to be greatly protected.

Curbing Digital Misuse and Deepfakes

The main reason behind this legal move is the rising danger of digital abuse, above all the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to fabricate ‘deepfakes’ deceptive videos or pictures and to set up phony social media accounts that give false likes to products.

The lawsuit of Salman Khan, which targets both named and ‘John Doe’ (unknown) defendants, is a direct challenge to this technology. He claims that such unauthorized use results not only in economic losses but also in the risk that the public will be misled, his status will be tarnished, and his access to a living based on his persona will be blocked.

His lawsuit is likely to further reinforce the Indian courts’ position in the case of the digital likeness of a person being recognized as a property right in the AI era.

Also Read: From Controversy To Reinvention: How Rhea Chakraborty Built Rs 40-Crore Clothing Brand Amid Backlash Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death And No Acting Projects

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 2:05 AM IST
Salman Khan Approaches Delhi High Court, Joins Celebrities In Fight To Safeguard Personality Rights Amid Rising Legal Battles

