Home > Entertainment > Salman Khan Opens Up: Trigeminal Neuralgia Made Breakfast A One-Hour Struggle, Reveals Painful Daily Battle

Salman Khan Opens Up: Trigeminal Neuralgia Made Breakfast A One-Hour Struggle, Reveals Painful Daily Battle

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan revealed his battle with trigeminal neuralgia, a painful nerve disorder. Eating, talking, or brushing became agonizing, with breakfast taking an hour. His openness raises awareness about this rare chronic condition and inspires others suffering in silence.

Salman Khan Opens Up on Trigeminal Neuralgia: Hour-Long Breakfast Struggle (Pc: Amazon Prime talk show)
Salman Khan Opens Up on Trigeminal Neuralgia: Hour-Long Breakfast Struggle (Pc: Amazon Prime talk show)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 25, 2025 14:49:29 IST

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, shared during his personal battles on the talk show ‘Two Much’. About none perhaps as grievous as his own battle with trigeminal neuralgia, often regarded as the “suicide disease” because of the pain it manifests. Days were spent reminiscing about how, as this pain disorder gradually crept into his life, it changed several basic activities around him almost completely. Basic movements like talking, brushing, or even chewing were impossible. Instead, he stated that the pain was so unbearable that he could scarcely finish breakfast for nearly an hour.

The extent of the physical and psychological effects of the disease on him is shown here-a rare glimpse of his vulnerability which is usually hidden behind his larger-than-life on-screen persona. In spite of the excruciating suffering, he was able to continue every work engagement, revealing the strength of a man who experienced extreme and chronic pain. His open acknowledgment has considerably enhanced the awareness of this illness, which hardly garners interest amongst any conditions.

Trigeminal Nerve Pain: The Hour-Long Breakfast

The worst has definitely come to Salman Khan, as far as trigeminal neuralgia is concerned. The trigeminal nerve is the fifth cranial nerve, whose primary function is to carry sensations from the face towards the brain. When it gets compressed by a blood vessel, it manifests itself in acute-onset sudden severe episodes of pain. For the actor, this had to do with eating, which invariably translates into chewing. The function for fulfilling the motility of the mouth related to eating turned this act into a painful stimulus requiring slow deliberate involvement.

Just imagine an hour of breakfast, the powerful example of the misery that condition inflicts on quality of life, transforming nourishment into a monumental undertaking. It could also result in anxiety and serious weight reduction for those with the terror of triggering a pain episode.

Surgical Relief and Awareness Campaign

Salman Khan finally received treatment for his problem, which typically includes medications or surgery such as microvascular decompression (MVD), to relieve the pressure on the nerve. Recovery was a major breakthrough in managing the ailment. What matters most, however, is that he would be willing to open up the disease; it converts his private fight into a platform of awareness.

Salman Khan has given a voice to uncountable others suffering in silence by openly narrating his surgical relief and the gravity of the situation in trigeminal neuralgia. His was an effort to destigmatize chronic pain and promote early diagnosis and management of this difficult neurological condition.

salman khan trigeminal neuralgia

