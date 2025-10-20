LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Salman Khan Slams Amaal Mallik Over 'B-Grade' Remark On Farrhana Bhatt's Mother: Sparks Tongue-Control Drama!

Salman Khan Slams Amaal Mallik Over ‘B-Grade’ Remark On Farrhana Bhatt’s Mother: Sparks Tongue-Control Drama!

Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan reprimanded contestant Amaal Mallik for calling Farrhana Bhatt’s mother “B-grade” during Weekend Ka Vaar. With a stern warning and emotional father-son intervention, Salman stressed respect, self-control, and consequences of careless words.

Salman Khan Scolds Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19 for Insulting Farrhana’s Mother (Pc: X)
Salman Khan Scolds Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19 for Insulting Farrhana’s Mother (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 20, 2025 13:32:31 IST

Salman Khan Slams Amaal Mallik Over ‘B-Grade’ Remark On Farrhana Bhatt’s Mother: Sparks Tongue-Control Drama!

Bollywood star and Bigg Boss 19 host, Salman Khan, delivered a hard-hitting personal reprimand to contestant Amaal Mallik during this weekend’s episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar.’ The host exhibited his ire towards Amaal for excessive aggression and for passing juvenile comments against other contestant Farrhana Bhatt’s mother, calling her “B-grade.”

It started during a highly charged captaincy task, where, furious at Farrhana for ripping a housemate’s family letter, Amaal confronted her by snatching her plate of food and dragging her mother into the fray with an indefensible personal insult.

Salman firmly condemned Amaal’s behavior, adding without any reservation, that he had “no control over [his] mind or [his] tongue,” further warning the contestant about actions that could have lifelong ramifications in public.

The Derogatory Remark and Host’s Warning

The problem started with Amaal’s verbal attack. After some ugly name-calling, in which Farrhana attacked Amaal as a “B-grade person,” Amaal shockingly took cheap shots at Farrhana; “Tu aur teri maa B-grade.”

To bring in a completely off-the-wall reference to family members not in this game was an act condemned inside and outside of the house. Salman Khan pointed out this blatant attack and asked Amaal if he was justified in his remark, just because he felt a contestant was wrong. 

The host reminded Amaal about the sanctity of food and the need for basic respect, giving the young singer a last, strong warning to keep a check on his tongue, stressing the fact that people will judge him for the rest of his life based on that reaction.

Emotional Father-Son Intervention

Salman Khan, in a rather somber moment, called upon Amaal’s father, music composer Daboo Mallik, to join him on stage. An obviously emotional Daboo reprimanded his son softly but firmly, begging him to “not let [his] tongue go under the belt.”

He expressed his pride in Amaal’s achievements as a musician but was extremely disappointed by his conduct in the show. He then urged him to fight with dignity and respect.

This intervention, thus transforming the scolding into a deeply personal family moment for the contestants, reduced Amaal to tears as he apologized for the indiscretion, promising that he would listen to his father and the host. 

Salman wrapped up the intervention by advising Amaal to understand the reality that “the world will remember your reaction” from an experience of decades-long scrutiny even for things he had not done himself.

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 1:32 PM IST
Salman Khan Slams Amaal Mallik Over ‘B-Grade’ Remark On Farrhana Bhatt’s Mother: Sparks Tongue-Control Drama!

QUICK LINKS