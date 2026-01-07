Samantha Ruth Prabhu UNVEILS First Look For ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’; Makes Powerful Comeback To Telugu Cinema In Her Action Avatar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for a powerful return to Telugu cinema with her upcoming action drama Maa Inti Bangaram. Raising anticipation around the film, the makers have released a striking first look poster, offering a glimpse into Samantha’s intense and commanding new avatar under the direction of BV Nandini Reddy.

Samantha’s Fierce First Look Grabs Attention

The poster features Samantha standing inside a bus, draped in a simple brown saree, her expression steely and resolute. The raw visual hints at a character driven by grit, emotion and inner strength. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “You just keep watching… #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y’all,” triggering a wave of excitement among fans.

Teaser Release Date

Along with the first look, Samantha also confirmed the teaser launch, officially kick-starting promotions for the film. “#MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM,” she announced, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-impact reveal.

Samantha In One Of Her Most Challenging Roles

Produced under Samantha’s own banner Tralala Moving Pictures in association with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurruu, Maa Inti Bangaram has already wrapped up shooting. Early buzz suggests the film features Samantha in one of the most physically and emotionally demanding roles of her career. Notably, the actress has performed most of the action sequences herself, many of them while wearing a saree, lending the film a grounded and realistic edge.

According to the sources, the project said that after action-heavy projects like The Family Man and Citadel, Samantha was keen to push her limits further. “This character is intense, layered and visually powerful,” sources further said.

Producer Himank Duvurruu described the film as a value-driven emotional story presented on the scale of an action spectacle. With top-tier technicians on board and Samantha in a never-seen-before action avatar, Maa Inti Bangaram is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Telugu releases ahead.

