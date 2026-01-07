LIVE TV
Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ To Drop Teaser On Actor’s Birthday; New Poster Sparks Buzz

Yash’s Toxic: The excitement around Rocking Star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic has intensified, with the makers confirming a major visual unveil on the actor’s birthday. Director Geetu Mohandas shared a striking new poster announcing that a key glimpse from the film will be revealed on January 8 at 10.10 am, instantly sending fans into a frenzy online.

Published: January 7, 2026 17:43 IST

New Poster Hints At Dark, Gritty World

The newly released poster shows Yash emerging through dense smoke, with charred structures and lifeless bodies in the background. The stark imagery points to a raw, violent and uncompromising narrative, underlining the film’s adult-oriented tone. Sharing the poster on X, Mohandas wrote, “Revealing the ONE they warned you about. 10:10 AM | 08-01-2026,” adding to the mystery surrounding Yash’s character.

Toxic’s Teaser Or Trailer? Fans Await Confirmation

While the makers have not officially clarified whether the January 8 reveal will be a teaser or a full-fledged trailer, expectations are high for a powerful visual promo. The buzz has been steadily building following the release of character posters featuring the film’s lead female cast, each offering glimpses into an intense and layered cinematic universe.

High Stakes Ahead Of Box Office Clash

Industry chatter suggests the upcoming reveal could set new benchmarks for teaser or trailer launches, driven by Yash’s massive fan base and the film’s pan-India scale. Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 and is expected to lock horns at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. With the birthday reveal date now confirmed, anticipation is at an all-time high over whether Toxic will live up to the towering expectations.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 5:37 PM IST
QUICK LINKS