Screen Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Rules With 14 Wins — Check Full Winners List

The prestigious Screen Awards 2026 unfolded in Mumbai on Sunday, celebrating the finest performances and technical excellence in Indian cinema over the past year. The evening belonged to Dhurandhar, which emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping an impressive 14 awards across major categories.

Dhurandhar Dominates with 14 Wins

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller struck a chord with both critics and audiences, earning accolades for its direction, action, music, and technical finesse. Dhar took home the Best Director award, while Ranveer Singh won Best Actor (Male) for his compelling portrayal of an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. Veteran actor Akshaye Khanna was also honoured in the supporting category for his performance in the film.

Despite Dhurandhar’s dominance, the top honour of the night—Best Film—was awarded to Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, and Ishaan Khatter, the film stood out among strong contenders like Dhadak 2, Saiyaara, and Chhaava. It also secured wins for Best Writing and Best Supporting Actress, with Shalini Vatsa being recognised for her performance.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam won Best Actor (Female) for her role in Haq. In the music category, the title track of Saiyaara garnered widespread acclaim. Shreya Ghoshal and Faheem Abdullah were honoured for their vocals, while legendary lyricist Gulzar received the award for Best Lyrics.

Screen Awars 2026 Full Winner List Revealed

Best Film: Homebound

Best Actor (Female): Yami Gautam (Haq)

Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar)

Best Director: Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Shalini Vatsa (Homebound)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar)

Best Action: Dhurandhar

Best Background Score: Dhurandhar (Shashwat Sachdev)

Best Choreography: Dhurandhar – Shararat (Vijay Ganguly)

Best Cinematography: Dhurandhar (Vikash Nowlakha)

Best Costume: Chhaava (Sheetal Iqbal Sharma)

Best Dialogue: Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar)

Best Editing: Dhurandhar (Shivkumar V. Panicker)

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity: Haq

Best Writing (Story & Screenplay): Homebound (Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy)

Best Hairstyling & Make-Up: Dhurandhar (Preetisheel Singh D’souza)

Best Song: Saiyaara – Title Track

Best Lyrics: Gustaakh Ishq – Ul Julool Ishq (Gulzar)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah (Saiyaara)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal (Saiyaara)

Best Production Design: Dhurandhar (Saini S. Johray)

Best Sound Design: Dhurandhar (Bishwadeep Chatterjee)

Best Special Effects: Dhurandhar

Breakthrough Debut Director: Shazia Iqbal (Dhadak 2)

Breakthrough New Actor (Female): Aneet Padda (Saiyaara)

Breakthrough New Actor (Male): Ahaan Panday (Saiyaara)

Screen Awards 2026 OTT Winners Complete List

Best OTT Film: Stolen

Best Actor (Female) OTT: Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)

Best Actor (Male) OTT: Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)

Best Director OTT: Karan Tejpal (Stolen)

Best Script OTT Film: Stolen

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