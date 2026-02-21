LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Second Case Of Seetharam X Review: Vijay Raghavendra Shines In Dark, Twisty Thriller; Netizens Praise 'No Romance, Just Pure Crime Suspense'

Second Case Of Seetharam X Review: Vijay Raghavendra Shines In Dark, Twisty Thriller; Netizens Praise ‘No Romance, Just Pure Crime Suspense’

Vijay Raghavendra shines in Second Case of Seetharam X, a dark, twisty crime thriller with no romance, pure suspense.

Second Case Of Seetharam X Review. (Photo: X)
Second Case Of Seetharam X Review. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 21, 2026 21:01:11 IST

Second Case Of Seetharam X Review: Vijay Raghavendra Shines In Dark, Twisty Thriller; Netizens Praise ‘No Romance, Just Pure Crime Suspense’

Vijay Raghavendra delivers a compelling performance in Second Case of Seetharam X, holding the film together with quiet intensity. Playing Seetharam Benoy, a respected officer at the Aanegudda station, Raghavendra brings maturity and depth to a role that blends methodical police work with psychological insight.

Netizens have praised the film’s focus on crime and suspense, noting the absence of unnecessary romance or song sequences as a refreshing change in the current cinematic landscape.

Engaging Investigation Set Against Serial Killer Backdrop

Directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, the film follows a series of brutal murders in the misty Malenadu region. With victims showing extreme violence including one with over 55 stab wounds the narrative explores the mind of a potential psychopath, keeping audiences guessing throughout. 

The screenplay gradually unravels the mystery, revealing psychological layers and human obsession that add depth to the investigation.

Psychological Layers and Twists Keep Audiences Hooked

The film introduces complex characters like Sebastian (Gopal Krishna Deshpande), whose unstable behavior initially misleads the investigation.

Meanwhile, Seetharam’s personal history, including the return of his long-lost sister, adds emotional stakes to the narrative. Just when viewers think the killer has been caught, the story throws unexpected twists, maintaining suspense until the climax.

Technical Brilliance Elevates the Story

The film’s technical departments contribute significantly to its impact. Gimbal-held cinematography immerses the audience in the investigation, while carefully composed still frames enhance the narrative’s psychological tension.

Music, though slightly overused at times, accentuates key emotional beats and moments of suspense. Editing could have been crisper, but the two-hour runtime ensures the story remains engaging without dragging.

Netizens Applaud the No-Nonsense Crime Thriller Approach

Social media reactions highlight appreciation for the film’s focused storytelling. Viewers have noted its “no unwanted songs, no romantic distractions, and no dull moments,” calling it a must-watch for fans of investigative thrillers.

Devi Prasad Shetty’s writing, particularly the portrayal of a disturbed mind, has drawn praise for its effectiveness and tension-building capability.

Overall Verdict: A Slow-Burn Thriller Worth Watching

While Second Case of Seetharam X has minor flaws and predictable moments, the overall storytelling, performances, and suspense make it a strong watch. The film is now running in Tamil Nadu theatres with a Tamil-dubbed version, appealing to audiences looking for a dark, intelligent crime thriller.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 9:01 PM IST
Second Case Of Seetharam X Review: Vijay Raghavendra Shines In Dark, Twisty Thriller; Netizens Praise ‘No Romance, Just Pure Crime Suspense’

