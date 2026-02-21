Is Tanya Mittal Getting Married? Bigg Boss 19 Fame’s ‘And The Preparations Begin’ Post Sparks Wedding Buzz – Watch

Reality TV star Tanya Mittal posted a series of eye-catching Instagram posts that has set social media abuzz with wedding talk. Fans are speculating that she might be getting married soon.

In the posts, Tanya shared photos of herself trying on richly embroidered lehengas, one in bright red and another in deep blue, giving followers the impression that she might be gearing up for a big event. The captions only added fuel to the speculation. Reports say that one read, “And the preparations begin,” while another said, “Yeh lehenga unko pasand aayega?” (Will he like this lehenga?).

Tanya Mittal Yet to Confirm Marriage Plans

As per reports, these posts quickly went viral. Fans started guessing that the “preparations” could mean a real wedding. Comments ranged from excitement about the possibility to playful guesses about who the lucky groom might be. However, there’s one big point to note, Tanya hasn’t officially confirmed any marriage plans or announced a date or partner, either on Instagram or through her team.

In fact, much of the chatter appears to be coming purely from fans and social media rumours, especially threads on platforms like Reddit that claimed she is getting married in February 2026, posts that have been widely shared but have no confirmed source or official backing.

Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss 19 Remarks Resurface

It’s worth remembering that during her time in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya had spoken about her personal views on marriage and her family’s wishes in that regard. She once mentioned that her parents had wanted her to marry young, but that she had asked for time to focus on her career. That comment had sparked early rumours then as well.

Outside of the wedding talk, Tanya has kept busy professionally. According to reports, after Bigg Boss 19 ended in December 2025, she has continued working on brand projects and content creation. Recently, she shared a fun Instagram clip from a shoot in Mumbai with the caption about filming her “sixth ad film,” keeping her followers entertained and engaged.

Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha Wins Major Legal Victory, Bombay High Court Rules ‘Khamosh’ Dialogue Is Exclusively Linked To Him, Says ‘It Needs No Reinforcement’