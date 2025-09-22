LIVE TV
Second post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be done in Guwahati on Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 20:57:07 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that another post-mortem of legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s body would be carried out in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister, who addressed the media on Monday, said that although a post-mortem had already been done in Singapore, people were demanding that another post-mortem should be done in Guwahati. He said the decision was taken after Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita discussed the matter with Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

The autopsy will be carried out at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning in the presence of AIIMS doctors.

“People have demanded a post-mortem of Zubeen Garg’s body in Assam as well. While the post-mortem was done in Singapore, since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted here in Assam. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg,” Sarma told reporters.

“Tomorrow morning, the autopsy of Zubeen Garg will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College Hospital, and AIIMS doctors will be present. The procedure will take about 1 to 1.5 hours. After the completion of the autopsy, Zubeen Garg’s remains will be brought back to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.”

Sarma told the media earlier that the Singapore High Commission had sent a death certificate for Zubeen Garg, which listed “drowning” as the cause of death.

“The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, which mentioned that the cause of death was drowning. But this is not the post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is separate, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to the CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is in contact with the Singapore Ambassador to obtain the post-mortem report as soon as possible,” Sarma told the media.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic swimming accident in Singapore on September 19. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: assamdeath-certificateGuwahatiHimanta Biswa Sarmapost-mortemScuba divingZubeen Garg

QUICK LINKS