Seetha Payanam OTT Release Soon: Arjun Sarja-Directed Film Starring His Daughter Aishwarya, Find Out When And Where To Watch!

Arjun Sarja’s romantic drama Seetha Payanam, featuring his daughter Aishwarya Arjun, is preparing for its OTT release after completing its theatrical run. Co-starring Niranjan Sudhindra, the film premiered in cinemas around Valentine’s Day and was later dubbed into multiple languages. Directed, written, and produced by Arjun under his own banner, the film combines themes of romance and family drama, though it received a mixed response at the box office.

The film will begin streaming on SunNXT from March 19. Released in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, it reached a wider audience across regions. Arjun Sarja not only directed and produced the film under Sree Raam Films International but also wrote the story and screenplay, in addition to appearing in a key role.

The cast also includes Dhruva Sarja and Prakash Raj. Speaking at a pre-release event, Arjun shared that launching Aishwarya in Telugu cinema was intentional, as he has always received strong support from Telugu audiences. He also mentioned that the role was initially considered for Vishwak Sen, but the script remained unchanged when Niranjan joined the project. He dismissed any rumors of creative differences and expressed interest in collaborating in the future.

The story centers on Seetha, played by Aishwarya, a young woman raised by her loving father Rajendra Prasad, portrayed by Sathyaraj. Growing up without her mother, Seetha shares a deep emotional bond with her father, who guides her through life. Despite this closeness, she avoids conversations about marriage, reflecting her independent mindset. Her life takes a turn when she travels from Vizag to Hyderabad for work and meets Abhi, played by Niranjan. What starts as a simple journey evolves into a transformative experience that challenges her views on love and commitment, forming the emotional core of the film.

The music is composed by Anup Rubens, marking his comeback after a break. Dialogues are written by Sai Madhav Burra, while cinematography is handled by G Balamurugan and editing by Ayub Khan. The songs feature lyrics by renowned writers including Kasarla Shyam and Chandrabose.

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