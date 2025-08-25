Selena Gomez Stuns In Black Swimsuit At Cabo Bachelorette, Why Bestie Taylor Swift Missed The Yacht Party?

On August 24, Selena Gomez served her fans with her breathtaking looking in a black swimsuit. The Hollywood diva threw an explosive bachelorette party on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The singer was out in sun with her girlies and snapping selfies during her bachelorette party celebrating her “upcoming wedding” with Benny Blanco. Meanwhile, fans are busy talking about the absence of longtime bestfriend Taylor Swift in the whole event, is there a fallout between the duo?

Selena Gomez’s Starry Yacht Party in Cabo

Selena Gomez, 33, was shining bright at her fancy yacht parade in a strapless black $78 swimsuit from VYB Swim, along with her friends Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, and Courtney Lopez, as well as her cousin Priscilla Marie, who might . Gomez later wore an ensemble of white pants and brown boots for a local excursion.

Selena Gomez with her friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico [August 24]. Selena Gomez con sus amigas en Cabo San Lucas, México[Agosto 24]. pic.twitter.com/Ng6jOEqft4 — @selenaecumedia5 (@selenaecumedia5) August 25, 2025

This is another popular Cabo destination for bachelorettes, creating speculation that this was indeed Gomez’s last fling before being married off in September to music producer Benny Blanco, 37. Meanwhile, however, according to DeuxMoi, Blanco was spotted in Las Vegas with 25 friends, suggesting he is having his own version of a bachelor party too.

Selena Gomez enjoys her bachelorette weekend in Los Cabos. pic.twitter.com/LX0dDApOXr — The Fame Vault (@TheFameVault) August 25, 2025

Fans Questioning BFF Taylor Swift’s Noticeable Absence

Nevertheless, Gomez’s rather well-knit crew attracted some attention from fans, yet above all, they missed Taylor Swift. Swift is not just another celeb friend but Gomez’s soulmate for almost two decades being sure on the guest list for the soon-to-occur wedding with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Amplifying this on social media are fans, some even presuming that Swift was in Kansas City with Kelce on one of the rare NFL weekends off. Some others made guesses that scheduling conflicts or even personal issues kept her from attending. The absence makes things more intriguing as it is buzzing on social media about their friendship.

Wedding Plans and Unique Menu Choices

While Gomez is preparing to marry Blanco, reports are surfacing about the star-studded ceremony planned for California. The couple got engaged in December of 2024, is setting up a small family event with their friends.

Recently, Gomez opened up about the nontraditional wedding menu, with the bride opting for Nana’s biscuits and gravy instead of the usual desserts in honor of her Texas roots. Swift and Kelce were two of the recipients on that invitation. The buzz continues to build for the September wedding.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney Reveals Manchester United, Liverpool Players Slid Into Her DMs post Jeans Ad Row: ‘There Is No Respect’