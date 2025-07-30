Sharon Osbourne’s Tearful Farewell At Ozzy Osbourne’s Birmingham Procession, Family Unites In Grief

Sharon Osbourne and her children walked on the streets of Birmingham, where a gathering of fans paid their last homage to the late great Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath during a funeral procession. As the heavy metal legend passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, he had his fare-thee-well moment that brought family and fans together in mourning and tribute.

Ozzy’s Procession: A Family United in Grief

Sharon Osbourne, who is now 72, was teary-eyed as she wept, supported by her children Kelly, Jack, and Aimee, at the Black Sabbath Bridge. The family had made a brief stop to pay their respects by laying flowers with thousands of other tributes made by fans.

I just watched Ozzy Osbourne’s final journey through Birmingham and my heart honestly broke. Seeing Sharon so fragile at the Black Sabbath bench, standing in front of all the tributes, completely shattered it was so hard to watch. She looked like a woman holding herself together… pic.twitter.com/P3DwXCX5SB — 💫♥️Kay ♥️💫 (@Kay_W84) July 30, 2025

Kelly was seen comforting her mother. The procession was led by a Jaguar hearse, stopped at a number of important places, including Ozzy’s childhood home in Aston, before ending up at Bostin Brass, the local brass band. No matter what differences were in the family, but this grieving moment brought all of them together, bringing Ozzy homage in his own hometown.

Fans Pay Their Respects

Thousands could be heard lining Broad Street chanting “Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy” as the cortege passed. A few were radical fans who had traveled to attend. Flowers and messages adorned the Black Sabbath Bridge for grieving together. Birmingham City Council has worked closely with the Osbourne family to ensure a safe and respectful event, with the family covering all costs so that fans could make this final farewell. This outpouring of love showed how much of a great impact Ozzy will leave in his classic pioneer way through heavy metal.

Ozzy Osbourne: A Legacy Celebrated

The procession also passed to a private funeral as per Ozzy’s wish, which he said should be a celebration, not a “mope-fest”. His last farewell concert at Villa Park, which took place on July 5, attracted thousands of his passionate fans who made attendance to the concert a testament to him wanting to perform onwards of his Parkinson’s disease battle.

Sharon’s efforts in mobilizing that performance and arranging a throne on which Ozzy would sit was epitome of her devotion as a wife. A documentary titled Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow will be done commemorating that occasion for the posterity of the legacy.

Also Read: My Best Friend’s Wedding Sequel Confirmed — But Will Julia Roberts Say ‘I Do’ Again?