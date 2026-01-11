LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Singer-Actor Prashant Tamang Dies At 43 In Delhi: Inside His Life, Career, And Net Worth Revealed

Singer-Actor Prashant Tamang Dies At 43 In Delhi: Inside His Life, Career, And Net Worth Revealed

Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol 3 winner and Nepali film star, dies at 43 in Delhi from a heart attack. From Kolkata constable to international singer-actor, he earned fame, wealth, and admiration, leaving behind a legacy in music, cinema, and cultural pride.

Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol 3 winner and Nepali film star, dies at 43 in Delhi from a heart attack (Pc: X)
Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol 3 winner and Nepali film star, dies at 43 in Delhi from a heart attack (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 11, 2026 13:31:12 IST

Singer-Actor Prashant Tamang Dies At 43 In Delhi: Inside His Life, Career, And Net Worth Revealed

The music industry grieves the passing of Prashant Tamang, who in a way during his Indian Idol season won over a huge audience through his singing. The vocalist, who in the year 2007 went from being a constable in Kolkata Police to a national music star, is reported to have suffered a heart attack and gone to his home in New Delhi on January 11, 2026. 

His rise to fame was a salute to the power of the masses especially the Gorkha community and admirers in Nepal and India who backed him and looked at him as their hope and cultural pride.

He was not only the winner of the reality show but also became a well-rounded artist to whom the Indian pop and the Nepali film industry were interconnected.

Prashant Tamang Versatile Career and Significant Prashant Tamang Net Worth

During his almost 20-year-long journey in the world of showbiz, the Prashant Tamang net worth has been largely due to his versatile entertainment career. To begin with, the first financial boost came from the Indian Idol 3 win, which not only offered him a contract of ₹1 crore (10 million INR) but also gave him a luxury Maruti Suzuki SX4.

But he didn’t just rely on singing; Tamang deftly turned to the Nepali film industry and played leading roles in huge successes like Gorkha Paltan and the Pardeshi series. The movies were not only significant in terms of culture but also financially, which helped him firmly cement his position as a star actor.

He was also able to secure high payment rates for playback singing as a professional and for performing live concerts internationally in the UK, the USA, and Southeast Asia which kept the flow of wealth in his life steady and great in amount.

Prashant Tamang Artistic Legacy and Strategic Financial Facts

Music made its way to the front, but the singer kept his private life, yet with dignity, in the national capital. Some remarkable financial facts about the estate indicate that the major part of his income was made up of royalties from his many Nepali hit songs and his recent participation in such high-profile projects as Paatal Lok Season 2.

The insiders of the industry claim that the “Gorkha” identity, which he possessed, brought him not only the loyal and niche audience around the world but also the high market value he had during his lifetime. The news about his death came along with the information that he was even working on the films that had been scheduled for release in 2026.

This means that the professional momentum he had never really slowed down. The passing of the singer, who, like the very ordinary man, had turned a police uniform into a star’s cloak, has left a trail that cannot be erased easily in the musical and financial world of the Himalayan entertainment industry.

Also Read: Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43 in Delhi, Fans Pour in Tributes

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 1:31 PM IST
QUICK LINKS