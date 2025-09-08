LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Singer Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Singer Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Singer Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 15:39:09 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): Singer Perrie Edwards and her fiance, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, have shared some happy news with their fans. The two are expecting their second child together.

The 32-year-old Little Mix star took to her Instagram to announce the news with an adorable video.

In the black-and-white clip, Perrie wore a T-shirt that read, “If He Wanted To He Would…” on the back. When she turned around, her baby bump was revealed with a message on the front of the shirt that said, “…and He Did!” Soon after, Alex and their 3-year-old son, Axel, appeared in the frame to share a warm family hug.

Along with the clip, Edwards dropped a caption that read, “Guess what hunnies…” with a red heart emoji, leaving fans delighted.

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Perrie. (@perrieedwards)

The announcement comes after Perrie earlier spoke about going through a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in 2022, following the birth of Axel in 2021.

According to Billboard, in a recent podcast interview, she recalled, “Axel wasn’t even walking yet and we were pregnant. I found out when I was rehearsing for the Little Mix tour. I was at rehearsals and I thought, ‘Oh I don’t feel good.’ Every symptom under the sun so I was like, ‘I think I’m pregnant.'”

But soon after, she noticed worrying signs while on tour. “Every night before a show, I kept bleeding,” she said. “I remember sitting and thinking, ‘This is it, I’ve lost the baby.'”

Despite being reassured by doctors at first, Perrie received devastating news during her 20-week scan. “That was just the worst day of my life, like horrendous. I just knew something was wrong in the scan,” she said. “I think when you’re fully carrying and you’re 24 weeks and you’ve planned out like their room and all these things, it’s really hard,” she continued. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: alex-oxlade-chamberlainhollywood-couplePerrie Edwardspregnancy

Singer Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Singer Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Singer Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Singer Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Singer Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Singer Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

