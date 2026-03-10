Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release Date: Aamir Khan’s Inspiring Sports Drama To Stream Online Soon- Here’s When And How To Watch

After months of anticipation following its theatrical run, Sitaare Zameen Par is finally set to arrive on SonyLIV.

The sports drama starring Aamir Khan will make its OTT debut, giving fans the opportunity to watch the inspiring story online.

The film, widely regarded as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, explores themes of empathy, individuality, and understanding the world from a new perspective.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Kalyana Samayal Saadham, the film follows Gulshan Arora, a once-successful basketball coach played by Aamir Khan.

After a professional setback, he is sentenced to community service and tasked with training a team of young basketball players with disabilities.

Initially hesitant, Gulshan gradually forms a deep bond with the players and begins to understand their unique perspectives and strengths. As the team prepares for a crucial tournament, the coach realises the players have as much to teach him about life as he does about basketball.

The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, and other talented actors.

SonyLIV OTT Release: When and How to Watch

The makers recently announced that Sitaare Zameen Par will stream on SonyLIV, marking a major OTT debut for the film. Fans can now watch the inspiring sports drama online from the comfort of their homes.

Previously, the film was available on YouTube pay-per-view starting August 1, 2025, for Rs 100 in India and with region-specific pricing in countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Spain.

The SonyLIV release provides a more accessible streaming option for audiences in India and other regions where the platform is available.

A Film Years in the Making

Sitaare Zameen Par is an official remake of the acclaimed Spanish film Champions, which also tells the story of a coach leading a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Director RS Prasanna spent nearly three years developing the project with Aamir Khan to ensure it resonated deeply with audiences.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Aparna Purohit, B. Shrinivas Rao, and Ravi Bhagchandka. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Box Office Success

Made on a reported budget of Rs 122 crore, the film earned over Rs 266.49 crore worldwide, becoming Aamir Khan’s highest-grossing project since Dangal (2016). During its theatrical run, Aamir encouraged audiences to watch the film in cinemas and spoke strongly against piracy.

ALSO READ: One Piece Season 2 OTT Release: Check Date, India Streaming Time, Episode Guide And How Fans Can Watch The Series