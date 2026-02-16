Sivakarthikeyan As Lord Murugan In ‘Seyon’? SK26 First Look With Peacocks And Sickle Leaves Fans Guessing About His Divine Avatar

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has officially unveiled the title and first look of his much-anticipated 26th film, Seyon, sparking widespread speculation about whether he is playing Lord Murugan in the rural entertainer. Backed by Kamal Haasan, the project marks their reunion after the blockbuster success of Amaran.

The first look poster, featuring peacocks and a long-handled sickle, has particularly ignited conversations about a possible divine connection in the storyline.

Why ‘Seyon’ Title Has Sparked Lord Murugan Speculation

The title Seyon itself has drawn attention, as “Seyon” is one of the traditional Tamil names associated with Lord Murugan. Adding to the intrigue, the poster shows Sivakarthikeyan standing amid peacocks the sacred vehicle (vahana) of Lord Murugan while holding a sickle in a rural backdrop.

Seyon — SK in mass avatar. pic.twitter.com/j39jh0Pzh7 — Lets Cinema (@letscinema) February 16, 2026

Though there is no official confirmation that he plays the deity, the symbolism has led fans to wonder whether the actor portrays a Murugan devotee or a character inspired by the god.

SK26 Backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International

SK26 is produced under Raaj Kamal Films International, the home banner of Kamal Haasan. The film is also backed by Turmeric Media.

This collaboration comes after Amaran, which strengthened the professional association between Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan. The new project is billed as a rural commercial entertainer and is expected to appeal to family audiences.

Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan

The film is helmed by debutant filmmaker Sivakumar Murugesan, whose first directorial venture Thaai Kizhavi is yet to release. Interestingly, Thaai Kizhavi is presented by Sivakarthikeyan and stars Radikaa Sarathkumar. The film is now scheduled to hit theatres on February 27 after a brief postponement.

Despite being a debutant, Sivakumar Murugesan has secured a major project with SK26, making Seyon one of the most anticipated Tamil films this year.

Technical Crew and Expectations

The technical team of Seyon includes:

Santhosh Narayanan as music composer

Vivek Vijayakumar handling cinematography

San Lokesh as editor

Sivakarthikeyan had earlier hinted that this would be “a film people will expect from me,” suggesting a mass-oriented entertainer rooted in rural sensibilities.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Recent Work

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The Tamil period political drama, set against the anti-Hindi agitation of the 1950s–60s, marked his 25th film as a lead actor.

With Seyon, the actor appears to be shifting back to a rural commercial space — but with a possible devotional or mythological layer that has significantly raised curiosity.

Will Sivakarthikeyan Play Lord Murugan?

While the makers have not confirmed the storyline, the peacocks, the title Seyon, and Sivakarthikeyan’s intense rural look have left fans speculating about a Lord Murugan-inspired character.

Whether he plays the deity himself, a devotee, or a metaphorical representation remains under wraps. But one thing is clear SK26 has successfully generated buzz even before revealing its full cast.

Seyon is slated for release later this year.

