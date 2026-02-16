Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Set To Marry On Feb 26? Leaked Wedding Card Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy- Is It Official Finally?

Fans of Tollywood’s favourite couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, are in a frenzy after a purported wedding invitation allegedly confirming their wedding date and venue went viral online. The internet is abuzz with speculation, photos, and videos of the star-studded ceremony.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Viral Wedding Card Reveals Date and Venue

A wedding card, circulating widely on social media, reportedly carries the names of the couple and announces that the duo will get married on 26 February 2026 in an intimate ceremony. The invite also mentions a grand reception to be held on 4 March 2026 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

The card reads:

“I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

While the card appears official, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna have confirmed the wedding, and the authenticity of the invite remains unverified.







Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Social Media Abuzz With Rumours

The buzz around the couple’s possible wedding began earlier this month when videos from Udaipur’s City Palace showing elaborate decorations went viral. Fans speculated that the palace was being prepared for a celebrity wedding, sparking rumours of an early February nuptial.

The alleged wedding card has only intensified speculation, with fans flooding social media with posts, memes, and reactions expressing excitement over the rumored big day.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Amid Wedding Speculations

Adding fuel to the fire, both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at Hyderabad airport on February 15. Although they did not make a joint appearance, videos show the actors entering the airport at around the same time, accompanied by their teams. Fans took this as a possible hint towards the upcoming wedding.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Despite the viral invite and airport sightings, there is no official word from the actors or their representatives regarding the wedding. News18 cannot independently verify the authenticity of the leaked card, leaving fans eagerly waiting for confirmation.

Fans React: Internet Frenzy Ensues

The leaked wedding card has sent fans into a massive frenzy, trending hashtags like #VijayDeverakondaWedding and #RashmikaMandannaWedding across social media platforms. Many are celebrating in anticipation, while some remain skeptical until the couple releases an official statement.

