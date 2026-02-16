‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

National Award-winning Rajkummar Rao addresses social media outrage over his changing appearance. For his biopic Nikam, he gained 10kg, trimmed his hair, and embraced a natural look, avoiding prosthetics. Rao’s intense body transformations continue with his upcoming Sourav Ganguly biopic.

Rajkummar Rao on Hair Loss Rumours
Rajkummar Rao on Hair Loss Rumours

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 16, 2026 15:41:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

The National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has publicly responded to the social media outrage that followed his recent public appearance.

The actor from a Mumbai film festival became the center of attention after a viral video showed his hairline decrease and his face become plumper. 

Rao explained that his current “unrecognizable” appearance results from his dedicated method acting work for his upcoming biopic Nikam, in which he plays Ujjwal Nikam, the famous public prosecutor.

You Might Be Interested In

Authentic Metamorphosis

Rajkummar Rao needs to transform his body through extreme methods that eliminate the need for conventional makeup. The actor who played Ujjwal Nikam in the film chose to alter his body through weight gain instead of using prosthetic devices to create his character’s aging appearance.

The process required him to gain around 10 kilograms by consuming high-calorie foods, which included pizzas and biryani. Rao instructed his stylist to trim his hair to match Nikam’s receding hairline, which he had already used during his half-bald appearance in the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

The camera shows authentic human existence because Rao works rigorously while avoiding artificial devices that create fake appearances.

Nikam Biopic Transitions

The end of the Nikam shooting project requires the actor to enter another difficult period of his work. Rao has already pivoted toward his next major project: the Sourav Ganguly biopic.

To display the athleticism of the Indian cricket legend referred to as ‘Dada,’ Rao needs to lose the weight he gained for his courtroom drama role. The transition period shows how his body has displayed unpredictable changes throughout his career, similar to his physical appearance in Trapped and his complete character immersion in Srikanth.

The Ganguly biopic will begin filming in early 2026, which proves that Rao’s “Dada mode” commitment serves as proof against his critics because his changing appearance functions as a platform for his artistic expression.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao’s Dramatic New Look Breaks The Internet; Fans Stunned, ‘What Happened To Him?’ Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 3:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Nikamrajkummar raoUjjwal Nikam

RELATED News

Who Are The Accused In Shooting Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Residence? Six More Arrested From Rajasthan, Total Now 11

Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Actor Gets Big Relief In Cheque Bounce Case, To Walk Out Of Jail On THIS Date

Kanye West To Perform In India, First Concert Details Out – Check Date, Venue And How To Book Tickets

Who Is Miesha Iyer? Mystery Woman Sparks Internet Buzz Amid Jay And Mahi Vij’s Shocking Divorce

Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Stranger Things Star Secretly Marries Christian Lee Hutson On Valentine’s Day – Their Net Worth Will Shock You

LATEST NEWS

UP Board Exam 2026: Admit Card Mandatory? Know Board Rules Before Exams

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith Replaces Injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia Squad — Check Updated AUS Team

RBI’s Bold Move: Banks Empowered To Fund M&A, REITs, And Boost Stock Market Liquidity

Maternity Shoot Turns Fatal In Bengaluru: 3-Year-Old Kid Slips Into Pool, Dies In Tragic Accident While 8-Month Pregnant Mother Was Busy Shooting

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Super 8 Line-Up Revealed, South Africa Showdown Key Fixture

Cricket Superstar David Warner becomes Brand Ambassador of Parimatch

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

India’s Wholesale Prices Rise 1.81% In January 2026: Goods And Commodities Cost More, Fuel And Power Stay Cheaper

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal In Finalissima 2026 — Tactical Battle That Could Decide Argentina vs Spain Clash

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral
‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral
‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral
‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS