‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

The National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has publicly responded to the social media outrage that followed his recent public appearance.

The actor from a Mumbai film festival became the center of attention after a viral video showed his hairline decrease and his face become plumper.

Rao explained that his current “unrecognizable” appearance results from his dedicated method acting work for his upcoming biopic Nikam, in which he plays Ujjwal Nikam, the famous public prosecutor.

Authentic Metamorphosis

Rajkummar Rao needs to transform his body through extreme methods that eliminate the need for conventional makeup. The actor who played Ujjwal Nikam in the film chose to alter his body through weight gain instead of using prosthetic devices to create his character’s aging appearance.

The process required him to gain around 10 kilograms by consuming high-calorie foods, which included pizzas and biryani. Rao instructed his stylist to trim his hair to match Nikam’s receding hairline, which he had already used during his half-bald appearance in the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

The camera shows authentic human existence because Rao works rigorously while avoiding artificial devices that create fake appearances.

Nikam Biopic Transitions

The end of the Nikam shooting project requires the actor to enter another difficult period of his work. Rao has already pivoted toward his next major project: the Sourav Ganguly biopic.

To display the athleticism of the Indian cricket legend referred to as ‘Dada,’ Rao needs to lose the weight he gained for his courtroom drama role. The transition period shows how his body has displayed unpredictable changes throughout his career, similar to his physical appearance in Trapped and his complete character immersion in Srikanth.

The Ganguly biopic will begin filming in early 2026, which proves that Rao’s “Dada mode” commitment serves as proof against his critics because his changing appearance functions as a platform for his artistic expression.

