Sobhita Dhulipala's Thriller 'Cheekatilo' Out On OTT: Actress Shines In Serial Killer Drama; Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Thriller ‘Cheekatilo’ Out On OTT: Actress Shines In Serial Killer Drama; Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

Cheekatilo: Sobhita Dhulipala makes her official OTT debut with the thriller ‘Cheekatilo’, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Sharan Koppishetty, the film is available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, marking a major addition to the actress’s growing repertoire of diverse roles.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Thriller ‘Cheekatilo’ Out On OTT: Actress Shines In Serial Killer Drama (Pic Credits: X)
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Thriller ‘Cheekatilo’ Out On OTT: Actress Shines In Serial Killer Drama (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 23, 2026 15:00:37 IST

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Thriller ‘Cheekatilo’ Out On OTT: Actress Shines In Serial Killer Drama; Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

Cheekatilo: Sobhita Dhulipala makes her official OTT debut with the thriller ‘Cheekatilo’, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Sharan Koppishetty, the film is available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, marking a major addition to the actress’s growing repertoire of diverse roles.

Cast, Crew, And Music

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Vishwadev Rachakonda, Krishna Chaitanya, Srinivas Vadlamani, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Suresh, and Ravindra Vijay. Produced by D. Suresh Babu, the movie’s background score is composed by Sricharan Pakala, adding tension and depth to the suspense-filled narrative.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who gained acclaim for her role as Tara Khanna in Amazon Prime’s Made in Heaven, has also impressed audiences with films such as Goodachari, Major, and her appearances in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise. Additionally, she lent her voice for Deepika Padukone’s character in Kalki 2898 AD, showcasing her versatility across mediums.

Netizens Mixed Reactions

What ‘Cheekatilo’ Is About

‘Cheekatilo’ follows a true crime podcaster whose life is upended when her intern is found murdered. Determined to solve the case herself, she plunges into a dark world of secrets, danger, and moral dilemmas. The story captures her race against time to uncover the truth, confronting both the criminal underworld and ethical boundaries along the way.

Producer’s Vision

Producer D. Suresh Babu describes the film as a layered suspense drama that goes beyond typical crime storytelling. He highlights that the narrative emphasizes courage, accountability, and confronting uncomfortable truths. Speaking about the collaboration with Prime Video, he said the film reflects a shared commitment to culturally rooted stories with compelling and relatable characters. According to him, Cheekatilo promises a gripping, haunting experience, anchored by strong performances from the cast.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 3:00 PM IST
