Sobhita Dhulipala’s Thriller ‘Cheekatilo’ Out On OTT: Actress Shines In Serial Killer Drama; Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

Cheekatilo: Sobhita Dhulipala makes her official OTT debut with the thriller ‘Cheekatilo’, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Sharan Koppishetty, the film is available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, marking a major addition to the actress’s growing repertoire of diverse roles.

Cast, Crew, And Music

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Vishwadev Rachakonda, Krishna Chaitanya, Srinivas Vadlamani, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Suresh, and Ravindra Vijay. Produced by D. Suresh Babu, the movie’s background score is composed by Sricharan Pakala, adding tension and depth to the suspense-filled narrative.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who gained acclaim for her role as Tara Khanna in Amazon Prime’s Made in Heaven, has also impressed audiences with films such as Goodachari, Major, and her appearances in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise. Additionally, she lent her voice for Deepika Padukone’s character in Kalki 2898 AD, showcasing her versatility across mediums.

Netizens Mixed Reactions

A well executed investigation thriller, a 5 more minute revealing part would’ve been a better ending to this. #SobhithaDhulipala mam was too good, couldn’t take my eyes off her!#CheekatiloOnPrime pic.twitter.com/YaWhXYDU08 — Bobby 🐯🐉 🐬🦚 (@HeisenbergX07) January 23, 2026

Review – #Cheekatilo on @PrimeVideoIN What a gripping crime thriller👏🏻👏🏻#SobhitaDhulipala completely owns the screen with a performance that’s both restrained and powerful. The film balances tense storytelling with real emotional depth👌🏻👍🏻 If you enjoy crime narratives that… pic.twitter.com/Xs1kvruUij — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) January 23, 2026

Barely anything to thrill.#Cheekatilo has good OTT production, but the thrills are almost nonexistent. Female lead’s unconvincing investigation and a familiar final reveal make it an unimpressive attempt at a crime thriller. Just for a lazy OTT evening, nothing more.… pic.twitter.com/wDyf2MpW3r — M9 USA🇺🇸 (@M9USA_) January 23, 2026

Not a great film👎. The writing was weak and unconvincing, and the twist in the climax didn’t really land.

However, the performances and cinematography were excellent! 🔥❤️#Cheekatilo #CheekatiloOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ZXCLl342dQ — Sai_04 (@Saiiiii_18) January 22, 2026

What ‘Cheekatilo’ Is About

‘Cheekatilo’ follows a true crime podcaster whose life is upended when her intern is found murdered. Determined to solve the case herself, she plunges into a dark world of secrets, danger, and moral dilemmas. The story captures her race against time to uncover the truth, confronting both the criminal underworld and ethical boundaries along the way.

Producer’s Vision

Producer D. Suresh Babu describes the film as a layered suspense drama that goes beyond typical crime storytelling. He highlights that the narrative emphasizes courage, accountability, and confronting uncomfortable truths. Speaking about the collaboration with Prime Video, he said the film reflects a shared commitment to culturally rooted stories with compelling and relatable characters. According to him, Cheekatilo promises a gripping, haunting experience, anchored by strong performances from the cast.

ALSO READ: ‘Ye Obsession Nahi, Jealousy Hai’: Who is Stebin Ben Sister? Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon’s Wedding Turns Controversial as ‘Same Outfit’ Sparks Outrage