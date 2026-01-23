‘Ye Obsession Nahi, Jealousy Hai’: Who is Stebin Ben Sister? Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon’s Wedding Turns Controversial as ‘Same Outfit’ Sparks Outrage

Nupur Sanon’s Sister-in-Law: What was meant to be a picture-perfect wedding celebration for Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, with Stebin Ben, has unexpectedly snowballed into an online controversy. Social media erupted after wedding pictures surfaced showing Singer’s sister, Steby Ben, wearing an outfit strikingly similar to the bride’s, prompting sharp reactions from netizens.

Nupur Sanon married singer Stebin Ben in a lavish three-day celebration in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in January 2026. The festivities included a Christian wedding on January 10 and traditional Hindu pheras on January 11.

The couple later hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai, attended by industry names including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others.

Who is Nupur Sanon’s Sister-in-Law?

Steby Ben is Nupur Sanon’s sister-in-law and singer Stebin Ben. She is recently facing criticism from netizens for wearing a maroon off-shoulder gown that was strikingly similar to the Manish Malhotra bridal gown worn by Nupur.

She comes from a Malayali Christian family based in Bhopal.

Social Media Backlashing Nupur Sanon’s Sister-in-Law

One user commented, “ “Kya jarurat thi same outfit pehanne ki ? (Why did she wear the same outfit as her?)”

Second user wrote, “Ye obsession nahi, jealousy kehlati hai.” (This is not obsession, it is jealousy)

Another user commented, “”Accha nanad hai. Log to best friend bata rahe the.” (Oh , she is the sister-in-law. People said she is the best friend)

