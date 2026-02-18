LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

Somy Ali’s heartfelt wishes for the swift recovery of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan have brought renewed focus to her past relationship with Salman Khan.

Somy Ali and Salman khan in relation from 1991 to 1999 (Photo credit: ig/ realsomyali/beingsalmankhan)
Somy Ali and Salman khan in relation from 1991 to 1999 (Photo credit: ig/ realsomyali/beingsalmankhan)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 18, 2026 13:46:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

Somy Ali, who was involved with Salman from 1991 to 1999, expressed her concerns and prayers for Salim Khan, who was hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning. After their breakup, Salman went on to date his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-star, Aishwarya Rai.

Although Somy has previously made claims about Salman’s behavior during their relationship, she has always spoken with warmth and respect about his parents.

After hearing the news of veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan’s ill health. On social media she has written a heartfelt note, Somy Ali wrote, “Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalized made my heart sink. To the world, he is a legendary writer who helped shape icons like Amitabh Bachchan and co-created masterpieces like Sholay. To me, he was a father figure. Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated.”

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

She further adds, “He taught me that God is bigger than doctrine, and that storytelling must always carry truth beneath the drama. His brilliance built cinematic history. His humanity built people. Praying for his strength and recovery. He means more to me than words can say.”

Somy Ali And Salman Khan’s Love Life Controversy

Somy Ali’s admiration for Salman Khan began when she was just 16, captivated by his iconic role in Maine Pyar Kiya. She instantly felt a deep connection and even fantasized about marrying him on the spot. This overwhelming infatuation led her to move from the United States to India, determined to carve out a place for herself in Bollywood. “I kept Salman’s photo in my wallet. By the time I arrived, Baaghi had already released, and Salman was a megastar,” she shared in a past interview with the Free Press Journal.

After settling in India, Somy entered the film industry and even worked on a project alongside Salman, though it was never been released. During a trip to Nepal, she took a bold step and showed him her cherished photograph, declaring, “I’ve come all the way to marry you!” At the time, Salman was in a relationship, and he gently explained that he already had a girlfriend. However, their connection grew, and not long after, he confessed his love for her.

After they split in 1999, Somy returned to the US, where she shifted her focus to advocacy. She founded a nonprofit dedicated to supporting victims of human trafficking and domestic violence, providing them with vital resources and a path to rebuild their lives.

ALSO READ: Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 1:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Salim KhanSalim Khan ICUsalman khanSalman Khan breakupSalman Khan exSomy Ali

RELATED News

Who Is Martha Stewart? Know About This Popular TV Host’s Most Prized Flower Which Is 50 Years Old

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

LATEST NEWS

Ahmedabad Weather Alert: Could Rain Affect the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match?

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date Released: Check Official Schedule and Key Details

Imran Khan In Danger: Former Pakistan PM’s Sisters Accuse Mohsin Naqvi, Asim Munir Of ‘Lethal Conspiracy’, Claim ‘They’ve Planned To Kill Him’, ‘Tasted Blood…’

Infinix Note Edge Launches In India With Dimensity 7100 Chipset, JBL Stereo Speakers, And XOS 16—Check Specs, Price, And Sale Date

Palghar Horror: 15-Year-Old Nephew Kills 60-Year-Old Aunt Over TV Fight, Tries To Hide Body With Friend – Shocking Details Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? Former Coach Backs ‘Incredible’ MLS Link-Up Amid Al-Nassr Exit Rumours

India Emerges as a Global AI Powerhouse, Driving $1B Revolution Through IndiaAI Mission and NVIDIA

Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

Common Mistakes to Avoid while Getting a Mortgage Loan

Inside the Metrics: Breaking Down 800 Million Views Across Platforms

Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan
Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan
Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan
Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

QUICK LINKS