Who Is Somy Ali? Actress Wishes Speedy Recovery To Salim Khan Years After Bitter Breakup With Salman Khan

Somy Ali, who was involved with Salman from 1991 to 1999, expressed her concerns and prayers for Salim Khan, who was hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning. After their breakup, Salman went on to date his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-star, Aishwarya Rai.

Although Somy has previously made claims about Salman’s behavior during their relationship, she has always spoken with warmth and respect about his parents.

After hearing the news of veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan’s ill health. On social media she has written a heartfelt note, Somy Ali wrote, “Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalized made my heart sink. To the world, he is a legendary writer who helped shape icons like Amitabh Bachchan and co-created masterpieces like Sholay. To me, he was a father figure. Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated.”

She further adds, “He taught me that God is bigger than doctrine, and that storytelling must always carry truth beneath the drama. His brilliance built cinematic history. His humanity built people. Praying for his strength and recovery. He means more to me than words can say.”

Somy Ali And Salman Khan’s Love Life Controversy

Somy Ali’s admiration for Salman Khan began when she was just 16, captivated by his iconic role in Maine Pyar Kiya. She instantly felt a deep connection and even fantasized about marrying him on the spot. This overwhelming infatuation led her to move from the United States to India, determined to carve out a place for herself in Bollywood. “I kept Salman’s photo in my wallet. By the time I arrived, Baaghi had already released, and Salman was a megastar,” she shared in a past interview with the Free Press Journal.

After settling in India, Somy entered the film industry and even worked on a project alongside Salman, though it was never been released. During a trip to Nepal, she took a bold step and showed him her cherished photograph, declaring, “I’ve come all the way to marry you!” At the time, Salman was in a relationship, and he gently explained that he already had a girlfriend. However, their connection grew, and not long after, he confessed his love for her.

After they split in 1999, Somy returned to the US, where she shifted her focus to advocacy. She founded a nonprofit dedicated to supporting victims of human trafficking and domestic violence, providing them with vital resources and a path to rebuild their lives.

