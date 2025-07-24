South Park Returns With Explosive Episode For Season 27 Featuring Donald Trump And Epstein Reference

The premiere episode of South Park’s 27th season, titled “Sermon on the Mount,” takes direct aim at Donald Trump.

The episode depicts Trump attempting to seduce Satan, decorating the White House with nude images of himself, and being mocked by the residents of South Park, who are forced to produce a pro-Trump PSA that includes an extremely unflattering portrayal of his physical appearance.

The episode opens with Cartman expressing his anger over the cancellation of his favourite “woke” NPR radio show, which he soon discovers was axed by the U.S. government.

South Park returns after 2.5 years

This sequence seems to satirise Trump’s recent public celebration of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert being cancelled, as well as his legal battles with Paramount+.

South Park’s return comes after its creators secured a $1.5 billion licensing deal with Paramount—ensuring at least 50 more episodes over the next five years. New episodes premiere on Comedy Central and are also available for streaming on Paramount+.

As the episode unfolds, chaos erupts when the principal of South Park Elementary resurrects Jesus for a school assembly, leading to a parents’ riot. Jesus, clearly reluctant, tells the crowd that his appearance is the result of a lawsuit settlement.

He warns, “You guys saw what happened to CBS! You really want to end up like Colbert? You guys gotta stop being stupid.” Trump responds to the riot with a $5 billion lawsuit.

South Park puts Donald Trump in bed with Satan

Instead of animating Trump in the show’s usual style, the creators use real photos of his head on an animated body. In one scene, Trump becomes enraged upon seeing a painting that depicts him with exaggeratedly small genitals and threatens to sue the artist when challenged about the accuracy of the image.

Later, Trump is shown attempting to seduce Satan, who openly mocks him for the same reason. The episode concludes with the citizens of South Park being ordered to pay millions of dollars to the president and produce a pro-Trump PSA.

In the PSA, Trump—rendered fully human via synthetic media—wanders naked through a desert, his small genitals literally speaking to him.

The reaction from viewers has been intense, with many expressing shock at how far the show was willing to go in its satire.

