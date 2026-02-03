LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SP Venkatesh's Cause of Death Revealed? Veteran Malayalam Music Director, Who Composed Over 500 Songs, Dies At 70, Check Funeral Details Here

SP Venkatesh’s Cause of Death Revealed? Veteran Malayalam Music Director, Who Composed Over 500 Songs, Dies At 70, Check Funeral Details Here

SP Venkatesh Death: Veteran music director SP Venkatesh passed away at the age of 70 at his residence in Chennai. His last rites are scheduled to be held tomorrow in Alapakkam, Chennai. Venkatesh was a mandolin player by training and had worked as an assistant music director in Malayalam cinema, collaborating with musicians such as Raghavan Master.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 3, 2026 15:09:05 IST

SP Venkatesh's Cause of Death Revealed? Veteran Malayalam Music Director, Who Composed Over 500 Songs, Dies At 70, Check Funeral Details Here

SP Venkatesh Death: Veteran music director SP Venkatesh passed away at the age of 70 at his residence in Chennai. His last rites are scheduled to be held tomorrow in Alapakkam, Chennai. Venkatesh was a mandolin player by training and had worked as an assistant music director in Malayalam cinema, collaborating with musicians such as Raghavan Master. 

The South seems to have closed an important musical chapter. SP Venkatesh, known for crafting energetic fast-beat numbers as well as some of the most iconic and widely loved songs, leaves behind a legacy that continues to resonate with listeners and remains a favourite on music charts across the globe. 

SP Venkatesh Cause of Death

According to reports, renowned music director and composer SP Venkatesh passed away on February 3, 2026, at the age of 70 due to cardiac arrest. Hebreather his last at his residence in Chennai, leaving the Indian film industry in mourning and marking the end of an ear for South Indian film music. 

Who Was SP Venkatesh?

 SP Venkatesh was born on March 5, 1955, in Tamil Nadu and began his career as an independent composer in 1981 with the Telugu film Prema Yuddham. SP Venkatesh began his film career as a guitarist in 1971 under music director Vijayabhaskar. By 1975, he had made a mark as an assistant music director in Kannada cinema. He later stepped up as an independent composer in 1981 with the Telugu film Premayuddha.

SP Venkatesh Career 

SP Venkatesh served as an assistant music director, collaborating with composers such as Raghavan Master, and worked on background scores under A.T. Ummar, including for T. P. Balagopalan M.A., directed by Sathyan Anthikad. He later went on to establish himself as an independent music director, earning broader recognition with the backing of filmmakers Dennis Joseph and Thampi Kannanthanam.

He was associated with a wide range of acclaimed and commercially successful films, such as Rajavinte Makan, Vilambaram, Vazhiyorakazhchakal, Douthyam, Bhoomiyile Rajakumaaran, Vyooham, Kuttettan, Appu (background score), Mahayanam (background score), Naadodi, Kaazhchakkappuram, Ennodishtam Koodamo, Kilukkam, Johnnie Walker, Devasuram (background score), Dhruvam, Valsalyam, Paithrukam, Sainyam, Sopanam, Minnaram, Mannar Mathai Speaking, Manthrikam and Sphadikam, among several others, leaving behind a rich musical legacy in Indian cinema. 

SP Venkatesh Net Worth

SP Venkatesh personal net worth is estimated to be between Rs 220 crore to Rs 250 crore. He reportedly charges between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore per film.

Also Read: Veteran Music Director SP Venkatesh Dies at 70- A Look at His Net Worth, Career, Family, Top Movies, and More

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 3:08 PM IST
Tags: is SP Venkatesh deadMalayalam music director deathSP Venkatesh ageSP Venkatesh cause of deathSP Venkatesh deathSP Venkatesh music directorSP Venkatesh songs

SP Venkatesh’s Cause of Death Revealed? Veteran Malayalam Music Director, Who Composed Over 500 Songs, Dies At 70, Check Funeral Details Here

