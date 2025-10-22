LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Squid Game Star Lee Jung Involved In An Online Scam? Woman Duped Of 500 Million KRW After THIS Happened

A South Korean woman in her 50s lost 500M KRW after scammers impersonated ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae using AI-generated photos and fake IDs. Over six months, they built emotional trust before making financial demands. The actor’s agency warns fans to stay alert.

Fake ‘Squid Game’ Star Cons Woman in 500M KRW Romance Scam (Pc: Instagram)
Fake ‘Squid Game’ Star Cons Woman in 500M KRW Romance Scam (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 22, 2025 15:48:49 IST

A woman in her 50s who belongs to South Korea has fallen prey to an online romance scam, making her lose an approximate amount of 500 million KRW (around $350000 in USD) into it. The level of sophistication of this online romance scam unravel-under~Squid Game celebrity Lee Jung Jae, who using his worldwide fame made it to conquer and exploit her trust in about six months.

The fraudsters touched her on social media as the actor to bind her down with a fan. For instance, this is clearly the tip of an iceberg when it comes to the shocking rise in virtual impersonation of men on earth.

AI-Generated Deception

The fraud rings were getting all the more convincing in establishing their fake identity, mainly through the modern digital means available to them. They sent Ms. A, the defrauded victim, AI-generated photos of the actor, including allegedly fake’ photos taken during the shooting of Squid Game 3 and airport-lounge photos. They also sent the forged ID card to substantiate their claims of authenticity.

This painstakingly orchestrated concoction was instrumental in the swaying of the fan into thinking that she was talking directly to the star. The scammers fostered an artificial intimacy where they addressed her as “honey” and “darling” and during all this time, were capturing more and more of the woman’s emotional investment before they started to make financial demands.

Romance Scam Tactics

Within an initial request for an amount of 6 million KRW under someone arranging a personal meeting with the actor, the scamers put the name of a so-called ‘executive,’ then went to ask the victim, citing various reasons besides needing money for a VIP card to the fan meeting or to being detained at an airport in the U.S. Over a six-month period, these unrelenting requests drained the victim out of huge amounts of money.

Lee Jung Jae’s agency, Artist Company, strongly warns that neither the company nor the artist, in any occasion, would ever ask for money, a bank transfer, or sponsors. They say they would take serious legal action while also urging fans to be subjected to even the most wicked evolution of romance scam operations.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:48 PM IST
QUICK LINKS