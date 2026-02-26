LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Star Plus Unveils ‘Taara’: Kanikka Kapur and Krushal Ahuja’s ‘Social-Divide’ Love Story, Gireesh Sahdev Joins Cast

Star Plus Unveils ‘Taara’: Kanikka Kapur and Krushal Ahuja’s ‘Social-Divide’ Love Story, Gireesh Sahdev Joins Cast

Star Plus is all set to premiere its new romantic drama Taara on March 10 at 8 pm. The show has already created buzz as actor Gireesh Sahdev joins the cast ahead of its launch.

Star Plus Launches ‘Taara’ on March 10 (Image: X)
Star Plus Launches ‘Taara’ on March 10 (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 26, 2026 19:53:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Star Plus Unveils ‘Taara’: Kanikka Kapur and Krushal Ahuja’s ‘Social-Divide’ Love Story, Gireesh Sahdev Joins Cast

Star Plus is gearing up to launch one of its most talked-about new dramas of the year, Taara. Reports say that actor Gireesh Sahdev has joined the cast.

The announcement comes as the channel confirmed the official premiere date of the show, which is set to go on air from 10th March at 8 pm on Star Plus.

Star Plus Brings a Love Story Across Social Divides

Taara is shaping up to be a prime-time romantic drama with a fresh emotional core. The story centers on Taara which is played by Kanikka Kapur who is a young woman determined to rise above societal expectations. She works as a house help in the home of Yuvraj and is portrayed by Krushal Ahuja. Despite their very different worlds, an emotional connection and forbidden love begins to grow between them.

You Might Be Interested In

Star Plus has positioned Taara as one of its key spring launches which promises “emotionally layered” storytelling and narratives that explore family tensions and social pressures. These themes have been familiar to the Indian audiences.

Star Plus Adds Gireesh Sahdev to Strengthen Cast

Gireesh Sahdev’s casting adds depth to the drama. Sahdev is a well-known television and film actor who has worked extensively on popular serials and supporting roles in major films. His involvement with Taara on Star Plus is expected to bring significant seriousness to the show. However, specific details about his character have not been revealed yet. 

The upcoming show has already influenced Star Plus’ schedule. There are reports that time-slots have been changed to accommodate Taara in the prime time 8 pm slot. This prime position reflects the channel’s confidence in the drama’s appeal and its ability to draw a broad audience.

With production values, a strong cast and a narrative that touches on love, dignity and acceptance across social divides, Taara aims to capture viewers’ hearts from day one when it premieres on 10th March at 8 p.m., only on Star Plus.

Also Read: Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: When Is It Releasing in India? Date, Time, Story, Total Episodes – Everything About Netflix’s ‘Gentle Reader’

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 7:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newslatest newsstar plus

RELATED News

Inside Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Wardrobe: Classic Telugu Pelli Kuthuru Bridal Look, Groom’s Ivory Dhoti, Red Angavastram- Who Styled Virosh?

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Pics: Virosh  Finally Married, Couple Shares Regal, Dreamy Moments From Lavish Kodava Ceremony

Britney Spears’ Daring Lacy Bodysuit Dance Video Goes Viral, Leaving Fans Alarmed And Wondering About Her Mental Health

Car Deal Or Conspiracy? How Kannada Actress Aishwarya Orchestrated ‘Kidnap Trap’ Of Director Anish; Total 11 Arrested In Assault Case

Virosh Ties The Knot: Age Difference Between Dear Comrade Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Will Shock You

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

Who Is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia University Student ‘Illegally’ Arrested By ICE After Agents Allegedly Gained Dorm Access Under False Pretenses

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

IND vs WI: What If Rain Hits India vs West Indies Virtual Quarterfinal at T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?

Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Pakistan Border Positions, Claims 15 Checkpoints Captured And Soldiers Taken Alive; Many Killed

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Instagram To Introduce New Parental Alert System That Flags Teens Repeatedly Searching For Suicide-Related And Self-Harm Terms: Here’s How It Will Work

OnlyFans Model Maria Julissa Breaks Silence Amid Allegations She Led Police To Drug Lord El Mencho’s Hideout, Says ‘I Want To….’

Viral Video: Boy Lowered 40 Feet Into Narrow Well In Bihar To Rescue Trapped Baby Goat, Internet Reacts Says…

Star Plus Unveils ‘Taara’: Kanikka Kapur and Krushal Ahuja’s ‘Social-Divide’ Love Story, Gireesh Sahdev Joins Cast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Star Plus Unveils ‘Taara’: Kanikka Kapur and Krushal Ahuja’s ‘Social-Divide’ Love Story, Gireesh Sahdev Joins Cast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Star Plus Unveils ‘Taara’: Kanikka Kapur and Krushal Ahuja’s ‘Social-Divide’ Love Story, Gireesh Sahdev Joins Cast
Star Plus Unveils ‘Taara’: Kanikka Kapur and Krushal Ahuja’s ‘Social-Divide’ Love Story, Gireesh Sahdev Joins Cast
Star Plus Unveils ‘Taara’: Kanikka Kapur and Krushal Ahuja’s ‘Social-Divide’ Love Story, Gireesh Sahdev Joins Cast
Star Plus Unveils ‘Taara’: Kanikka Kapur and Krushal Ahuja’s ‘Social-Divide’ Love Story, Gireesh Sahdev Joins Cast

QUICK LINKS