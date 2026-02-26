Star Plus Unveils ‘Taara’: Kanikka Kapur and Krushal Ahuja’s ‘Social-Divide’ Love Story, Gireesh Sahdev Joins Cast

Star Plus is gearing up to launch one of its most talked-about new dramas of the year, Taara. Reports say that actor Gireesh Sahdev has joined the cast.

The announcement comes as the channel confirmed the official premiere date of the show, which is set to go on air from 10th March at 8 pm on Star Plus.

Star Plus Brings a Love Story Across Social Divides

Taara is shaping up to be a prime-time romantic drama with a fresh emotional core. The story centers on Taara which is played by Kanikka Kapur who is a young woman determined to rise above societal expectations. She works as a house help in the home of Yuvraj and is portrayed by Krushal Ahuja. Despite their very different worlds, an emotional connection and forbidden love begins to grow between them.

Star Plus has positioned Taara as one of its key spring launches which promises “emotionally layered” storytelling and narratives that explore family tensions and social pressures. These themes have been familiar to the Indian audiences.

Star Plus Adds Gireesh Sahdev to Strengthen Cast

Gireesh Sahdev’s casting adds depth to the drama. Sahdev is a well-known television and film actor who has worked extensively on popular serials and supporting roles in major films. His involvement with Taara on Star Plus is expected to bring significant seriousness to the show. However, specific details about his character have not been revealed yet.

The upcoming show has already influenced Star Plus’ schedule. There are reports that time-slots have been changed to accommodate Taara in the prime time 8 pm slot. This prime position reflects the channel’s confidence in the drama’s appeal and its ability to draw a broad audience.

With production values, a strong cast and a narrative that touches on love, dignity and acceptance across social divides, Taara aims to capture viewers’ hearts from day one when it premieres on 10th March at 8 p.m., only on Star Plus.

