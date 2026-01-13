‘Stranger Things: One Last Adventure’ OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Documentary

Stranger Things: One Last Adventure, a new behind-the-scenes documentary exploring the making of the final season of Stranger Things, has started streaming worldwide, giving fans an intimate look at the journey of one of the most influential television series of the modern era.

When And Where To Watch

Officially titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, the documentary was released on Monday, January 12, 2026, and is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

The film went live at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET, with staggered release times across regions. Viewers in the UK gained access at 8:00 a.m. GMT, while Indian audiences could watch it from 1:30 p.m. IST. Netflix subscribers worldwide can stream the documentary at no extra cost beyond their regular subscription.

Inside The Final Season

The feature-length documentary, running close to two hours, is directed by Martina Radwan and produced by MakeMake Productions in association with Netflix. It does not introduce new storylines but instead focuses on the creative, technical, and emotional process behind wrapping up the series.

Through candid interviews, extensive on-set footage, and personal reflections, the film chronicles how the cast and crew navigated the challenge of concluding a show that debuted in 2016 and grew into a global phenomenon.

Cast Reflections And Emotional Farewell

One Last Adventure captures moments from table reads, rehearsals, and discussions around visual effects and storytelling choices, while also highlighting the close bond formed among the cast over nearly a decade. Netflix describes the documentary as following “the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life, and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.”

Actors including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo reflect on growing up on the series and the impact Stranger Things has had on their personal and professional lives, offering fans a fitting farewell to the beloved show.

