From Earning Rs.500 Per Month To Pocketing Rs.25 Lakh Per Episode, This Actor Became One Of India’s Richest Comedians With A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth

Sunil Grover really stands out as one of India’s top comedians. His comic timing and spot-on mimicry set him apart in the entertainment world.

Sunil Grover’s life journey

Most people know him best as Gutthi, the hilarious cross-dressed woman, and as Dr. Gulati from The Kapil Sharma Show, where he plays a quirky doctor with some wild medical “treatments.”

Let’s dig into a few things you probably didn’t know about him.

Sunil Grover’s early acting stints

Sunil Grover got his start thanks to Jaspal Bhatti, the legendary comedian. Back in college, Bhatti noticed Sunil’s talent and pulled him into stage plays and TV serials. Sunil’s always said Bhatti had this knack for spotting potential even when people didn’t see it in themselves.

Not everything was easy, though. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Sunil talked about his early days in Mumbai. After earning a master’s in theatre, he moved to the city, dreaming big. But that first year? He mostly just partied, living in a fancy neighbourhood on savings and a bit of money from home.

Sunil Grover’s first salary

He earned just 500 rupees a month. Still, he kept telling himself he’d make it.

Reality hit hard. He realised plenty of people who were stars back home came to Mumbai and found themselves struggling. Sunil ended up broke and pretty demotivated for a while.

Sunil Gorver, now reportedly earns Rs.25 lakhs per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Then came a break. After those rough patches, a radio station in Delhi offered him a job as a radio jockey. The show took off right away, and listeners loved it. The channel started airing it all over India, and just like that, Sunil’s voice was everywhere.

Sunil Grove’s massive net worth

Although an exact and recent figure is not easily available in the snippets, with a popular comedian and actor Sunil Grover having become a very wealthy person, some of the reports in the middle of 2025 show that he has a luxurious lifestyle, including a so-called 2.5 crore Mumbai house, which would indicate a large net worth, although exact numbers are not always cited.

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi Escapes Mobbed Crowd, Reddit Slams Fans’ ‘Zombie-Like’ Obsession In Shocking Public Frenzy Incident | Watch