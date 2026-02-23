LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Earning Rs.500 Per Month To Pocketing Rs.25 Lakh Per Episode, This Actor Became One Of India’s Richest Comedians With A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth

From Earning Rs.500 Per Month To Pocketing Rs.25 Lakh Per Episode, This Actor Became One Of India’s Richest Comedians With A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth

From earning just ₹500 a month to becoming one of India’s top comedians, Sunil Grover’s journey is a story of struggle and resilience.

Sunil Grover (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Sunil Grover (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 23, 2026 19:18:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Earning Rs.500 Per Month To Pocketing Rs.25 Lakh Per Episode, This Actor Became One Of India’s Richest Comedians With A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth

Sunil Grover really stands out as one of India’s top comedians. His comic timing and spot-on mimicry set him apart in the entertainment world.

Sunil Grover’s life journey

Most people know him best as Gutthi, the hilarious cross-dressed woman, and as Dr. Gulati from The Kapil Sharma Show, where he plays a quirky doctor with some wild medical “treatments.”

Let’s dig into a few things you probably didn’t know about him.

You Might Be Interested In

Sunil Grover’s early acting stints 

Sunil Grover got his start thanks to Jaspal Bhatti, the legendary comedian. Back in college, Bhatti noticed Sunil’s talent and pulled him into stage plays and TV serials. Sunil’s always said Bhatti had this knack for spotting potential even when people didn’t see it in themselves.

Not everything was easy, though. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Sunil talked about his early days in Mumbai. After earning a master’s in theatre, he moved to the city, dreaming big. But that first year? He mostly just partied, living in a fancy neighbourhood on savings and a bit of money from home.

Sunil Grover’s first salary

He earned just 500 rupees a month. Still, he kept telling himself he’d make it.

Reality hit hard. He realised plenty of people who were stars back home came to Mumbai and found themselves struggling. Sunil ended up broke and pretty demotivated for a while. 

Sunil Gorver, now reportedly earns Rs.25 lakhs per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show.  

Then came a break. After those rough patches, a radio station in Delhi offered him a job as a radio jockey. The show took off right away, and listeners loved it. The channel started airing it all over India, and just like that, Sunil’s voice was everywhere.

Sunil Grove’s massive net worth

Although an exact and recent figure is not easily available in the snippets, with a popular comedian and actor Sunil Grover having become a very wealthy person, some of the reports in the middle of 2025 show that he has a luxurious lifestyle, including a so-called 2.5 crore Mumbai house, which would indicate a large net worth, although exact numbers are not always cited. 

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi Escapes Mobbed Crowd, Reddit Slams Fans’ ‘Zombie-Like’ Obsession In Shocking Public Frenzy Incident | Watch

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 7:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest entertainment newssunil groverSunil Grover net worth

RELATED News

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Priyanka Mohan’s Made In Korea Gets Official Netflix Release Date, Countdown To Much-Awaited Drama Begins

VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

Antropic Launches Claude Code Security Which Wipes Out $30 Billion From IBM— What Is The Tool And How It Found ‘Over 500 Vulnerabilities’; Here All We Know

From Earning Rs.500 Per Month To Pocketing Rs.25 Lakh Per Episode, This Actor Became One Of India’s Richest Comedians With A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Earning Rs.500 Per Month To Pocketing Rs.25 Lakh Per Episode, This Actor Became One Of India’s Richest Comedians With A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Earning Rs.500 Per Month To Pocketing Rs.25 Lakh Per Episode, This Actor Became One Of India’s Richest Comedians With A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth
From Earning Rs.500 Per Month To Pocketing Rs.25 Lakh Per Episode, This Actor Became One Of India’s Richest Comedians With A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth
From Earning Rs.500 Per Month To Pocketing Rs.25 Lakh Per Episode, This Actor Became One Of India’s Richest Comedians With A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth
From Earning Rs.500 Per Month To Pocketing Rs.25 Lakh Per Episode, This Actor Became One Of India’s Richest Comedians With A Jaw-Dropping Net Worth

QUICK LINKS