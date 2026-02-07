Sunil Thapa Passes Away At 68: Veteran Actor Dies In Kathmandu, Tributes Pour In For Mary Kom and Family Man Star

Veteran actor Sunil Thapa has died at the age of 68 in Kathmandu. Thapa passed away on Friday morning after suffering a sudden heart attack while being treated at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali, Nepal. His health got worse quickly and doctors confirmed his death after an ECG.

Sunil Thapa was born in Nepal and started his acting journey in Bollywood. He made his debut in the classic Hindi film Ek Duje Ke Liye in 1981 alongside stars like Kamal Haasan. Thapa appeared in many Hindi films such as Aaj Ki Awaaz, Manav Hatya and other films over the 1980s and 1990s. He built a strong foundation in Indian cinema before moving into Nepali films.

Sunil Thapa as Ratey Kaila: A career-defining role

In 1989, Sunil Thapa played the villain Ratey Kaila in the Nepali film Chino, that role changed everything. Audiences didn’t just see his performance, they felt it. Critics said that the layered, intense role made him one of Nepali cinema’s most memorable villains and connected him deeply with fans. Over his life, he acted in more than 300 Nepali films.

However, his career wasn’t limited to Nepal. In 2014, He gained wider fame in India for playing the boxing coach M. Narjit Singh in the movie Mary Kom, which earned him a Filmfare Award nomination. He also worked in Tamil, Bhojpuri and Telugu films, and on TV shows like Meri Bassai and Dear Jindagi. Sunil Thapa was last seen in Family Man 3 alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Tributes started pouring in for Sunil Thapa on social media

As soon as the death of the veteran actor broke, fans took to social media to offer their condolences and remember him. One user on X wrote that, “ A huge loss to Nepali and Indian cinema. Veteran actor Sunil Thapa breathed his last at 68 in Kathmandu, leaving behind a legacy of powerful performances across generations. Om Shanti.”

Another user while expressing grief write that, “Iconic actor. Peerless in his portrayal of negative roles. Heightened the presence of positive roles by providing the necessary foil for heroes like Raajesh Hamal & Shiva Shrestha, who honed their image against the rough & tough nemesis that was Sunil Thapa. Hardik Shraddanjali”

Sunil Thapa will be remembered as a bridge between Nepali and Indian cinema, and for roles that stayed with people for years.

Also Read: ‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React