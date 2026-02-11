LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute: Wife Priya Kapur Levels Perjury Allegations Against 80‑Year‑Old Mother‑in‑Law Rani in Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle

Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute: Wife Priya Kapur Levels Perjury Allegations Against 80‑Year‑Old Mother‑in‑Law Rani in Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle

The Delhi High Court has asked Rani Kapur to respond to a perjury plea filed by her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur in the ongoing dispute over the estate of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. Priya alleges that Rani made false statements under oath and asks the court to dismiss her lawsuit.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 11, 2026 22:02:37 IST

The Delhi High Court has asked Rani Kapur to respond to a serious legal claim made by her daughter‑in‑law Priya Kapur in a long‑running family dispute over the estate of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The court’s move came on Wednesday as part of ongoing hearings in the case.

Reports say that, Priya has filed an application accusing Rani Kapur of perjury which means that, intentionally making false statements while under oath in a lawsuit she herself filed. The court, led by Justice Mini Pushkarna, issued notice to the 80‑year‑old Rani Kapur and asked her to file her formal reply to the perjury plea.

Priya’s application alleges there are “unimpeachable documents”, including affidavits and photographs, that show Rani made “a deliberate and false statement on oath,” as per reports. In her earlier suit, Rani claimed she never signed the RK Family Trust Deed and had not read its contents before or after it was created. Priya’s side says this is untrue.

Priya Kapur Wants Rani’s Lawsuit Dismissed

Priya Kapur’s plea also asks the court to dismiss Rani’s lawsuit on the grounds that it contains serious falsehoods and that Rani suppressed important facts. The application even goes so far as to say such actions amount to a “gross abuse of process” and could be seen as fraud upon the court.

Reports say that,, Rani Kapur in her own lawsuit has asked the court to declare the RK Family Trust “null and void.” She says that it was created using what she believes were “forged, fabricated and fraudulent” documents. She claims the trust unfairly divested her of her rights and assets that belonged to her late husband, Surinder Kapur, who is the founder of the Sona Group of Companies.

According to reports, Rani has also asked the court for an order preventing Priya, her grandchildren and other defendants from using or acting through the trust in any way. She says she should have remained the sole beneficiary of the estate.

Family Dispute Involves Sunjay Kapur’s Children

The dispute dates back to the death of Sunjay Kapur on June 12, 2025,. He suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in London. In addition to Rani’s claims, Sunjay’s children from his second marriage with Karisma Kapoor, his daughter Samaira and son Kiaan have also filed a separate plea challenging the authenticity of their father’s will. They accuse Priya of being “greedy” and trying to control the estate.

In an earlier hearing on Tuesday, the court urged the family members, including Rani and Priya, to try to resolve their differences peacefully.  The court further asked them to not let the family’s wealth become a source of conflict and suggested mediation.

The High Court has scheduled the next hearing in March, when Rani’s reply to the perjury plea will be considered and other applications in the matter heard.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 9:53 PM IST
