Home > Entertainment > Supreme Court Dismisses Petition To Ban 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story', Says Title Not Derogatory To Community, Movie Set To Release On Feb 27

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story: In a key development before its theatrical debut, the Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking a change in the title of the upcoming film Yadav Ji Ki Love Story. The petitioner had claimed that the title projected the Yadav community in a negative light and could damage its social reputation.

Last updated: February 25, 2026 13:47:14 IST

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story: In a key development before its theatrical debut, the Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking a change in the title of the upcoming film Yadav Ji Ki Love Story. The petitioner had claimed that the title projected the Yadav community in a negative light and could damage its social reputation.

However, the top court ruled that the objections were without merit and allowed the film to retain its original title.

Court Says Title Carries No Derogatory Meaning

A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna observed that the film’s title does not contain any adjective or expression that casts the Yadav community in a negative manner. The Court noted that merely mentioning a community name, without attaching any defamatory or adverse qualifier, cannot be treated as offensive.

The judges also clarified that the case did not attract any of the reasonable restrictions outlined under Article 19(2) of the Constitution, which deals with limits on freedom of speech and expression.

Distinguished From ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Case

The bench differentiated the present matter from its earlier observations in a case involving the film Ghooskhor Pandat. In that instance, the word “ghooskhor” (meaning corrupt) directly attributed a negative trait to a community.

In contrast, the Court found that Yadav Ji Ki Love Story does not assign any harmful stereotype or adverse characteristic. Directed by Ankit Bhadana and produced by Sandeep Tomar, the film stars Pragati Tiwari and Vishal Mohan in lead roles. It remains on track for a nationwide theatrical release on February 27, 2026.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 1:46 PM IST
QUICK LINKS