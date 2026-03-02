Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

The announcement of Suriya and Venky Atluri’s upcoming film project now has an official title named Vishwanath and Sons, which provides Tamil cinema fans with their first major news update.

The filmmakers released their first promotional poster on March 2, 2026, which developed into a viral sensation across social media networks. The poster shows Suriya dressed in elegant attire who holds a happy baby in a carrier while he drinks from a feeding bottle.

Fans have reacted to the “vintage Suriya” look since it leads from their excitement toward a character-driven story that has emotional depth. The production house announced both the movie title and its upcoming July 2026 theatrical release, which will serve as a significant summer film event.

Emotional Family Dynamics

The film presents a heartfelt family story that demonstrates how people establish connections across time. Reports suggest that the plot centers on the evolving bond between a middle-aged protagonist who Suriya plays and a much younger female lead who Mamitha Baiju portrays.







The project differs from standard action movies because it centers on “love with a difference,” which shows how a man develops emotionally while handling complicated family obligations.

The main promotional material shows a baby because it represents the film’s central theme of fatherhood and caregiving, which will deliver an emotional story that provides “wholesome” entertainment to many different types of viewers.

Star-Studded Technical Collaboration

The movie, which was produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, contains an ensemble cast and crew that includes famous actors and filmmakers.

The film marks the return of veteran actress Raveena Tandon to Tamil cinema after more than twenty years through her role, which she shares with Radhika Sarathkumar and Bhavani Sre. G.V. Prakash Kumar composes the musical score for the project, which serves as his second partnership with Suriya following their work on Soorarai Pottru.

The production aims to achieve emotional storytelling through its cinematography by Nimish Ravi and its estimated budget, which exceeds 300 crores. The project is currently in its final stages of post-production as it prepares for its July debut.

