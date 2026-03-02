LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

Suriya’s 46th film, Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, features a viral poster with a baby symbolizing fatherhood. Set for July 2026, the family drama stars Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, and Bhavani Sre, with music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and high-budget production values.

Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons
Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 2, 2026 11:57:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

The announcement of Suriya and Venky Atluri’s upcoming film project now has an official title named Vishwanath and Sons, which provides Tamil cinema fans with their first major news update.

The filmmakers released their first promotional poster on March 2, 2026, which developed into a viral sensation across social media networks. The poster shows Suriya dressed in elegant attire who holds a happy baby in a carrier while he drinks from a feeding bottle. 

Fans have reacted to the “vintage Suriya” look since it leads from their excitement toward a character-driven story that has emotional depth. The production house announced both the movie title and its upcoming July 2026 theatrical release, which will serve as a significant summer film event.

You Might Be Interested In

Emotional Family Dynamics

The film presents a heartfelt family story that demonstrates how people establish connections across time. Reports suggest that the plot centers on the evolving bond between a middle-aged protagonist who Suriya plays and a much younger female lead who Mamitha Baiju portrays.



The project differs from standard action movies because it centers on “love with a difference,” which shows how a man develops emotionally while handling complicated family obligations.

The main promotional material shows a baby because it represents the film’s central theme of fatherhood and caregiving, which will deliver an emotional story that provides “wholesome” entertainment to many different types of viewers.

Star-Studded Technical Collaboration

The movie, which was produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, contains an ensemble cast and crew that includes famous actors and filmmakers.

The film marks the return of veteran actress Raveena Tandon to Tamil cinema after more than twenty years through her role, which she shares with Radhika Sarathkumar and Bhavani Sre. G.V. Prakash Kumar composes the musical score for the project, which serves as his second partnership with Suriya following their work on Soorarai Pottru.

The production aims to achieve emotional storytelling through its cinematography by Nimish Ravi and its estimated budget, which exceeds 300 crores. The project is currently in its final stages of post-production as it prepares for its July debut.

Also Read: The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 11:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Family dramaJuly 2026 releaseSuriyaTamil cinemaVenky Atluri

RELATED News

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

Esha Gupta Hails UAE Authorities While Stuck In Abu Dhabi As US–Israel Strike On Iran Disrupts Travel

SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!

Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won’t See Coming

LATEST NEWS

Holi 2026 Holiday: When Will Offices, Schools & Banks Close? Know the Exact Dates | Full Details Inside

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Results Declared; 7,590 Clear Exam, Toppers List Released

Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

IPL 2026: ‘Nets Session or Dance Practice?’ MS Dhoni’s Hilarious CSK Training Camp Moves Leave Fans in Splits | WATCH

Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Born In India? Iran Supreme Leader’s Uttar Pradesh Village Link Revealed

Who Was Mohammad Raad? Hezbollah’s Top Leader Killed In Israeli Strikes In Lebanon, His Key Operations And Role Explained

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘World-Class’ Sanju Samson Forces Gautam Gambhir’s Selection U-Turn Amid India’s Top-Order Woes

Tamil Nadu Begins Class 12 Board Exams Today For More Than 8 Lakh Students

Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed
Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed
Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed
Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

QUICK LINKS