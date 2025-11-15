LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B shocks the world by welcoming her fourth child, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs. A new era begins as their romance turns into a real-life Hollywood-style family storyline.

Cardi B
Cardi B

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 15, 2025 10:58:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B Stuns The World: Music Queen Welcomes Baby No. 4, No One Saw Coming

In a reveal straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, Cardi B has announced that she has stepped into motherhood for the fourth time, and the internet is still trying to catch its breath.

The chart-topping superstar confirmed that she welcomed her first child with NFL sensation Stefon Diggs, dropping the news on Instagram like a perfectly timed movie twist.

Fans were left gasping as the post marked the beginning of yet another high-voltage chapter in her already cinematic life story.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

A New Baby, A New Era For Cradi B

Reflecting on “different chapters and different seasons” of her life, Cardi wrote,
“Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me… so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Cardi’s Family And Relationship Timeline

  • Cardi B is already a mother of three, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom.
  • She shares all three children with her estranged husband, Offset.
  • Cardi first filed for divorce in 2020.
  • She filed for divorce again in July 2024, marking the second breakup attempt.

Cardi B And Stefon Diggs: Developing Relationship.

Provided you have been following the life of Cardi B like your favourite primetime television show, then strap in, the story has just become more interesting.

The first whispers were sparked by Cardi and NFL superstar Stefon Diggs, who, in October last year, were teasing fans with subtle hints and clever side-eye romanticism.

Their soft launch ended the moment they stepped onto the court during a Celtics vs. Knicks match, instantly turning the arena into a paparazzi frenzy. Since then, the two have grown even stronger, taking rumours to the next level, a true romance. And now, with their first baby together, we are officially in Season 2 of this superstar love story.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 10:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cardi BCardi B motherhoodhome-hero-pos-11Stefon Diggs

RELATED News

Bollywood Stunned After Shraddha Kapoor And Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood-Linked Rs 252 Crore High-Profile Drug Trafficking Probe

Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Dies At 98

Amitabh Bachchan Slams ‘Disgusting’ Paparazzi Intrusion As Dharmendra Recovers; Nikitin Dheer Also Takes A Dig

Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

Dharmendra Health Scare: Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Deol Family Inside Breach Candy ICU

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple? The Company’s Next Big Change Points To A Major Leadership Shift Ahead

Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan ‘Converts To Islam’, Marries Local Man; Intel Flags Pattern Of ‘Pilgrim Recruitment’

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

“No Melodrama”: Delhi HC’s Sharp Response As Karisma Claims Daughter’s Fees Unpaid In Sunjay Kapur Estate Row

PM Kisan Yojana Update: Govt Confirms ₹2,000 Credit on November 19 – How Farmers Can Verify Account & Payment Status

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson OFFICIALLY Joins CSK For INR 18 Crore In Blockbuster IPL Trade Shake-Up

Devon Conway Walks Away From Chennai Super Kings Before IPL 2026, Franchise Welcomes Sanju Samson

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs
Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs
Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs
Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

QUICK LINKS