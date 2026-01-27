LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sydney Sweeney In Legal Trouble? Actress Faces Backlash After Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign For Lingerie Promo; Fans Say 'She Deserves To Lose Her Career'

Sydney Sweeney In Legal Trouble? Actress Faces Backlash After Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign For Lingerie Promo; Fans Say ‘She Deserves To Lose Her Career’

Sydney Sweeney faces backlash and possible charges after hanging bras on the Hollywood sign for a lingerie promo, sparking outrage online.

Sydney Sweeney faces backlash and possible charges after hanging bras on the Hollywood sign. (Photo: X/@jadedkayla)
Sydney Sweeney faces backlash and possible charges after hanging bras on the Hollywood sign. (Photo: X/@jadedkayla)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 27, 2026 02:28:26 IST

Sydney Sweeney In Legal Trouble? Actress Faces Backlash After Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign For Lingerie Promo; Fans Say ‘She Deserves To Lose Her Career’

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney has landed in fresh controversy after reportedly climbing the iconic Hollywood sign to hang bras for the promotion of her upcoming lingerie line a stunt that could now expose her to legal action and intense public backlash.

Just as criticism surrounding her 2025 American Eagle campaign had begun to fade, Sweeney now finds herself facing possible criminal charges over the provocative late-night promotional shoot.

What Happened at the Hollywood Sign?

According to TMZ, Sweeney obtained a permit from FilmLA to shoot near the Hollywood sign but did not receive permission to touch or climb it a requirement mandated by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (HCoC), which owns the sign.

However, footage obtained by the outlet reportedly shows the Euphoria star climbing the massive white letters under the cover of darkness, assisted by her production team. Once atop the sign, Sweeney and her crew hung a clothesline filled with bras across the structure, laughing and celebrating the stunt.

The shoot was reportedly filmed for the promotion of Sweeney’s upcoming lingerie line.

Why She Could Face Charges

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed to TMZ that “no permission was granted” for such an activity.

In an email sent to Persuasion Pictures, the company that worked with Sweeney on the project, the Chamber stated that it owns the intellectual property rights to the Hollywood sign and that no approval had been sought or given for its commercial use.

As a result, Sweeney could face criminal trespass and/or vandalism charges, according to TMZ.

Neither Sweeney, FilmLA, nor the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce responded immediately to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

Jeff Bezos Link and the Lingerie Brand

The lingerie line is reportedly backed by venture capital firm Coatue, which includes Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez among its investors. The report has also shed light on why Sweeney was among the high-profile guests at Bezos and Sánchez’s lavish three-day wedding in Venice last year.

Fans React: ‘She Deserves to Lose Her Career’

The stunt has triggered outrage on social media, with several users slamming the actress.

One user wrote on X:
“Sydney Sweeney deserves to lose her career! Anyone else would’ve been arrested for all these stunts.”

Another commented:
“And she had someone record it. It’s giving she got permitted and wants attention.”

Others questioned security around the sign, with one user claiming,
“Who let her in? It’s fenced I climbed up once and there is a fence you’ve got to jump.”

Part of a Pattern of Controversies

This incident adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding Sweeney since 2025.

Apart from a series of box office disappointments and her much-discussed romance with Braun, Sweeney was previously at the centre of backlash over her American Eagle campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”, which many accused of subtly promoting eugenics.

The ad played on the word “jeans” and “genes,” featuring Sweeney who has blonde hair and blue eyes narrating:
“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring… My jeans are blue.”

The campaign sparked outrage, leading to scrutiny of her political identity after she was revealed to be a registered Republican.

Sweeney Responds to Past Backlash

While Sweeney initially avoided addressing the controversy, she later clarified her stance in a December interview with PEOPLE.

She said,
“I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign.”

She added that she is “against hate and divisiveness” and hopes people focus more on what connects rather than divides.

With the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce asserting ownership rights over the sign and confirming that no permission was granted, Sweeney could now face formal legal consequences.

Whether charges are filed or not, the incident has once again placed the actress under intense scrutiny raising questions about celebrity privilege, public monuments, and the limits of promotional stunts.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 2:28 AM IST
Sydney Sweeney In Legal Trouble? Actress Faces Backlash After Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign For Lingerie Promo; Fans Say ‘She Deserves To Lose Her Career’

QUICK LINKS