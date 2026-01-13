LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Seeks 'Parasakthi' Ban, Alleges History Distortion; Film Sparks Fresh Political Row

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Seeks 'Parasakthi' Ban, Alleges History Distortion; Film Sparks Fresh Political Row

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress has demanded a ban on the film Parasakthi, alleging it distorts historical facts and misrepresents social realities. The demand has triggered fresh political debate, with calls for strict scrutiny of cinematic content portraying history and culture.

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Seeks Ban on Parasakthi Over Alleged Distortion of Historical Facts Photo: X
Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Seeks Ban on Parasakthi Over Alleged Distortion of Historical Facts Photo: X

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 13, 2026 12:51:08 IST

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Seeks ‘Parasakthi’ Ban, Alleges History Distortion; Film Sparks Fresh Political Row

Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi intelligence on January 10, 2026, has led to a considerable political commotion in Tamil Nadu, and even a prohibition petition has been made, notwithstanding the movie’s initial certification.

The Youth Congress of Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of Arun Bhaskar, who is the Senior Vice President, has publicly accused the movie of being a “pro-DMK” project that aims to wipe out the legacy of the Congress party through historical inaccuracies.

Even though the film went through 25 censor cuts to finally get released, the political party keeps on claiming that the representation of the student revolution of the 1960s and anti-Hindi protests is totally wrong and defamatory to the country’s leaders.

Parasakthi Historical Distortion

The Youth Congress’ main issue is with the movie’s portrayal of the language controversy of 1965, which they refer to as a “total lie.” Arun Bhaskar stated that the film gives the wrong impression that the Congress government made it a rule that post office forms had to be filled only in Hindi, a rumor he says is not supported by any official records.

The Youth Congress claims that such distortions are not simply showing artistic preferences but deliberate moves to defame the party by reinventing the administrative policies of the time.

They argue by presenting these falsehoods as historical fact, the filmmakers are deceiving the new generation regarding the real socio-political atmosphere of post-independence Tamil Nadu.

Parasakthi Fictionalized Narratives

The controversy is quite excessive, and its biggest part is the criticism of ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi’s character in what the Youth Congress calls “utter nonsense” sequences. The party specifically points out one scene where the character played by Sivakarthikeyan meets Indira Gandhi in Coimbatore on February 12, 1965, which the party claims never happened.

Besides, a scenario where an incendiary train appears in front of her is declared to be a false invention with the intention of portraying her unfavorably. The Youth Congress has not only asked for the instant removal of such scenes but also demanded a public apology from the director, Sudha Kongara, and the production team. They have even threatened to take legal action if the movie continues to be shown with these “manufactured” events.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 12:44 PM IST
Tags: Parasakthi ban demandParasakthi controversyTamil Nadu Youth Congress

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Seeks ‘Parasakthi’ Ban, Alleges History Distortion; Film Sparks Fresh Political Row

QUICK LINKS