Home > Entertainment > 'Tateeree' Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana's Daughters 'Completely Unforgivable'

'Tateeree' Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana's Daughters 'Completely Unforgivable'

Badshah has sparked controversy over his song Tateeree, with Haryana Women’s Commission chief Renu Bhatia calling the lyrics insulting to women. The rapper has been summoned for questioning. An FIR has been filed and an LOC process started, while Badshah issued a public apology.

Badshah Faces Backlash Over Tateeree; Renu Bhatia Calls Lyrics “Unforgivable”, Singer Issues Apology
Badshah Faces Backlash Over Tateeree; Renu Bhatia Calls Lyrics “Unforgivable”, Singer Issues Apology

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 8, 2026 12:17:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Tateeree’ Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana’s Daughters ‘Completely Unforgivable’

The controversy surrounding rapper-singer Badshah and his latest song Tateeree has intensified, with strong reactions emerging from authorities in Haryana. State Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia has condemned the singer’s actions, describing them as “unforgivable” after objections were raised over the allegedly objectionable lyrics in the track.

Women’s Commission Slams Badshah Over Song Lyrics

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, recently landed in controversy after the song sparked outrage for its language. Responding to the issue, Bhatia said the lyrics were deeply offensive and amounted to disrespect towards women in the state.

Speaking to reporters, she strongly criticised the singer and said the matter has been taken seriously by the commission. “What Badshah has done is unforgivable. Insulting the daughters of Haryana in this way and using such foul language against them is completely intolerable,” Bhatia told reporters.

She further confirmed that the singer has been summoned to appear before the commission. “We have summoned him on March 13, and he should appear. If he continues to evade the process, we won’t let him work. Especially in Haryana, the Women’s Commission will not allow him to hold a single programme,” she added.

Badshah Issues Apology Amid FIR And Police Action

Amid the backlash, Badshah addressed the controversy through an Instagram video on Saturday. In the clip, the rapper said he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments and emphasised his deep connection with Haryana.

“Main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jaante hai, woh jaante hai ki meri boli, mera khan-paan, mera rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hai. Main ek proud Haryanvi hoon. Mera kabhi aisa koi iraada nahi tha ki main Haryana ke kisi bachon, kisi aurat ke bare mei aise baat kahun. (I am from Haryana. Those who know me know that my language, my food, my lifestyle, and my identity are from Haryana. I am a very proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention of speaking inappropriately about any child or woman of Haryana.”

He concluded the video by apologising for hurting people’s sentiments: “I hope that you will consider me as a son of Haryana, as your own son, and forgive me,” Badshah said.

Meanwhile, police action has also begun in the matter. An FIR has been registered against the rapper, and authorities have initiated the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. A notice has also been issued asking him to appear before the police, while teams are conducting raids to arrest him, police confirmed in a tweet.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says ‘Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge’ | WATCH

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 12:15 PM IST
Tags: BadshahBadshah apologyRenu BhatiaTateeree controversy

‘Tateeree’ Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana’s Daughters ‘Completely Unforgivable’

'Tateeree' Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana's Daughters 'Completely Unforgivable'

‘Tateeree’ Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana’s Daughters ‘Completely Unforgivable’
‘Tateeree’ Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana’s Daughters ‘Completely Unforgivable’
‘Tateeree’ Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana’s Daughters ‘Completely Unforgivable’
‘Tateeree’ Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana’s Daughters ‘Completely Unforgivable’

QUICK LINKS