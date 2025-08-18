LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi And Nithya Menen’s Rom-Com?

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi And Nithya Menen’s Rom-Com?

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' is coming on OTT very soon! Directed by Pandiraj, this rom-com filled with love, laughter and family drama is a perfect watch for you. But when and where to watch? Here's the guide

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 18, 2025 10:59:00 IST

The long-awaited Tamil romantic comedy, Thalaivan Thalaivii is set to come back to the hearts of people with its OTT release, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen. After gaining huge views in theatres, this family drama is all set to hit digitally. Now you can stream Thalaivan Thalaivii  from August 22, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. 

Thalaivan Thalaivii: A Heartwarming Tale of Love and Laughter.

Thalaivan Thalaivii is going to serve the romantic adventure of Agasaveeran (Vijay Sethupathi) and Perarasi (Nithya Menen), whose chemistry is literally on fire due to love for food. Directed by Pandiraj, the movie is about their marital problems blended with family drama, romance, and infinite laughter. 

With a little bit of everything, this film worked wonderfully at the box office, garnering well over Rs 85 crore worldwide against the budget of Rs 33 crore due to the storytelling.

Apart from this brilliant star cast, which itself includes the likes of Yogi Babu and Chemban Vinod in an illustrious list, Santhosh Narayanan brings his soulful music into the mix, and you have a wonderful watch for the weekend for emotional but entertaining narratives.

OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Get ready for the double treat from Aagasaveeran and Perarasi and mark your calendars for 22nd August 2025, when Thalaivan Thalaivii premieres on Amazon Prime Video! The platform announced the release via a colorful poster with a teaser caption, “Get ready to fall in love with Aagasaveeran and Perarasi… twice!”

This film will be available in various languages, including Telugu and Hindi, so as to cater to an audience that is pan-India. Prime Video’s seamless streaming will ensure that you enjoy this blockbuster from the comfort of your home, with an option for OTTplay Premium, who can take their viewing to the next level.

Why You Should Not Miss This Digital Debut

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen store their second collaborative effort with this one after their reunion for the 2022 Malayalam hit 19 (1)(a). Their on-screen coupling is beyond disreputable, and with Pandiraj’s combination of comedy and heartfelt moments, he explains why Thalaivan Thalaivii has to be seen. So, enjoy it all on Prime Video, streaming the highs and lows of emotion, perfect for fans of Tamil cinema and rom-com enthusiasts.

