'That Chapter Is Over': Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Divorce with Dhanashree Verma, Calls Himself 'Happily Single'

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally addressed his divorce from actor and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, making it clear that he has moved on from that phase of his life. In a candid interview, Chahal described the separation as a closed chapter, saying he no longer wants to dwell on the past.

Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Divorce with Dhanashree Verma. Photo: X

Published: January 11, 2026 16:15:14 IST

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally addressed his divorce from actor and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, making it clear that he has moved on from that phase of his life. In a candid interview, Chahal described the separation as a closed chapter, saying he no longer wants to dwell on the past. Reflecting on the emotional journey, the leg-spinner added that he is “happily single” now and focused on moving forward, both personally and professionally.

“It was a chapter in my life, which is over now. I’ve left that space now. I don’t want to remain stuck there,” Chahal said. He added that both he and Dhanashree are in a good place now, stressing that he is happy with where he is and that she is content as well. “I’m happy in my life, she’s happy in hers. What is one going to get by making someone miserable?”

Yuzvendra Chahal Speaks on Alimony Buzz

The divorce case drew widespread public attention after reports claimed that Chahal was required to pay an alimony of ₹4 crore. Following this, the cricketer appeared to allude to the amount on more than one occasion, first through an Instagram Story referencing a Delhi High Court ruling on alimony, which was later removed, and later during a light-hearted exchange with fellow cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on social media.

Chahal also sparked controversy by wearing a “Be your own sugar daddy” T-shirt during court proceedings, a move that led to a section of social media users unfairly labelling Dhanashree a “gold-digger.”

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Chahal clarified that emotionally, he had found closure the moment the legal formalities were completed, stating that for him, everything was “done and dusted” as soon as he stepped out of the courtroom.

Yuzvendra Chahal Speaks on Dating Rumours 

After the divorce, Chahal was repeatedly seen in the company of radio jockey and actor RJ Mahvash, sparking online speculation about his dating life. The cricketer, however, brushed aside the rumours, clarifying that he is “happily single” and that the women he is spotted with are merely close friends.

He also shared that he briefly explored Raya, the invite-only dating app popular among celebrities, but chose to deactivate his account soon after. “I didn’t really get the concept of dating apps,” he admitted.

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 4:15 PM IST
