The 50 Reality Show: Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Contestants Revealed, Concept Explained And Everything You Need Know

After Bigg Boss 19, reality TV gets a bold twist with The 50. Streaming from February 1, 2026, on JioHotstar and Colors TV, the show brings 50 celebs into a grand Mahal where power shifts daily, alliances decide survival, and a masked Lion controls eliminations.

The 50: Premiere Date, OTT Platform, Contestants, Concept And Why This Reality Show Is A Game-Changer
The 50: Premiere Date, OTT Platform, Contestants, Concept And Why This Reality Show Is A Game-Changer

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 30, 2026 14:44:48 IST

The 50 Reality Show: Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Contestants Revealed, Concept Explained And Everything You Need Know

The Indian television industry will experience major changes after Bigg Boss 19 ends because The 50 show will start its broadcast. The series takes place in a large and luxurious Mahal, which shows a new approach to its format by bringing together 50 top personalities from television, social media, and sports.

The 50 Premiere Date and Streaming Details

The 50 will have its first official showing on JioHotstar, which begins on February 1, 2026, at 9 PM, and will be simulcast on Colors TV starting at 10:30 PM.

The show, based on the French program Les Cinquante, introduces its players into a setting that eliminates all conventional social boundaries that govern their interaction.

Contestants, including Manisha Rani, Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare, and Digvijay Rathee, must compete in the “Mahal,” which functions as a contest space that requires them to complete intense physical activities while engaging in ruthless political strategies.

The players must protect themselves from elimination, which the secretive “Lion” brings, while they compete for a substantial cash reward that remains hidden until the end.

The 50 Confirmed Contestants and Game Mechanics

The show features a celebrity-filled cast that combines experienced reality performers with well-known social media personalities, who include Ridhima Pandit, Dino James, Rajat Dalal, and Karan Patel.

The show requires contestants to build social relationships because they must fight against their peers through a system that allows them to choose whom to protect from elimination.

The hidden identity of Lion, who serves as the masked game master, remains undisclosed while people suspect Ajay Devgn to be the character.

The contestants will experience daily changes in power structure because they have to compete in a house which does not have any established rules, making this the most uncertain social experiment ever shown on Indian television.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 2:43 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

The 50 Reality Show: Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Contestants Revealed, Concept Explained And Everything You Need Know

The 50 Reality Show: Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Contestants Revealed, Concept Explained And Everything You Need Know

