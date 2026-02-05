LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The 50 Turns Ugly: Maxtern Threatens To Slap Elvish Yadav, Labels Him 'India Ka Sabse Bada Gawar' | Watch

The 50 Turns Ugly: Maxtern Threatens To Slap Elvish Yadav, Labels Him ‘India Ka Sabse Bada Gawar’ | Watch

Maxtern threatens to slap Elvish on The 50; rant sparks fight as Archit allegedly slaps him inside the reality show house.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 5, 2026 16:54:27 IST

The reality show The 50 witnessed a dramatic and controversial moment after YouTuber Sagar Thakur, popularly known as Maxtern, openly threatened Elvish Yadav during a task.

The heated rant quickly went viral on social media, turning the spotlight on the show for all the wrong reasons and reportedly triggering violence inside the house.

Maxtern’s Explosive Rant Against Elvish Yadav

During his turn in a task, Maxtern chose to speak about his past clash with Elvish Yadav. In a now-viral clip, he accused Elvish of playing the “sympathy card,” orchestrating negative PR, and warned that he would slap him if they ever came face-to-face.

He also mocked Elvish’s friends inside the house Lakshya Choudhary, Archit Kaushik, and Lovekesh Kataria claiming they boast about gaining followers because of the controversy involving him.

Watch here:



Maxtern went on to label Elvish as “India ka sabse bada gawar” and “one of the biggest fools in India,” comments that visibly escalated tensions among contestants.

Situation Turns Violent Inside The 50 House

Shortly after Maxtern re-entered the house following the task, matters reportedly turned physical. Archit Kaushik, who is known to be close to Elvish, allegedly slapped Maxtern, causing him to fall to the ground. Videos of the altercation have since circulated widely online, adding to the controversy surrounding the episode.

Other contestants close to Elvish also warned Maxtern against bringing up his name inside the house again.

The History Behind Maxtern-Elvish Controversy

The clash between Maxtern and Elvish dates back to 2024, when a video allegedly showing Elvish assaulting Maxtern with a group of friends went viral. An FIR was filed at the time. However, both later termed the incident a “misunderstanding” and resolved the matter with the intervention of Rajat Dalal.

Despite the public settlement, the fresh remarks on The 50 appear to have reignited old tensions.

What Is The 50 Reality Show About?

The 50, which premiered on February 1, features YouTubers, actors, and reality TV personalities competing under one roof by performing tasks to avoid elimination. The show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

So far, three contestants Vanshaj Singh, Saurabh Ghadge, and Sumaira Shaikh have been eliminated, leaving 47 participants still in the competition.

However, this latest controversy has shifted attention from the game to the escalating personal feud between contestants.

Viral Clip Sparks Massive Online Reaction

The clip of Maxtern’s rant and the subsequent slap incident has been widely shared across social media platforms, with viewers debating whether the show crossed a line from entertainment into outright hostility.

As The 50 continues, the incident has added a new layer of drama and controversy to the reality show’s narrative.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Lands In Legal Trouble, Plea Alleges Brahmins’ Defamation

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 4:54 PM IST
