The 50’s Bhavya Singh Calls Divya Agarwal ‘Gold Digger And Fake,’ Claims Bigg Boss Winner Lives Separately From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar

The 50: The latest episode of reality show 'The 50' witnessed high drama after a heated confrontation between Divya Agarwal and Bhavya Singh spiralled into personal allegations, leaving the Bigg Boss OTT winner visibly shaken and emotional.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 9, 2026 15:07:48 IST

Fight Erupts During Task, Tensions Spill Into Washroom

The conflict began during the ‘Bail and Buddhi’ task when Divya made a remark questioning Archana’s judgement. Bhavya Singh, who shares a close bond with Archana on the show, took offence and confronted Divya later.

The situation escalated in the washroom area when an emotional Divya, seen crying, requested Bhavya to pass her some tissues. Bhavya refused, later stating in a behind-the-scenes interaction that she found Divya’s tone rude and unacceptable.

Bhavya Makes Personal Allegations, Divya Breaks Down

As Divya expressed her distress to fellow contestant Ridhi, she admitted feeling isolated and overwhelmed, saying she had often been misunderstood in reality shows despite proving herself by winning. She also hinted at wanting to quit the show, saying the emotional toll had become too heavy.

Bhavya later entered the washroom with tissues but warned Divya about her manner of speaking. Despite requests from Ridhi and Nehal to give Divya space, Bhavya proceeded to join a group conversation with Sapna Chaudhary and Aarya, where she made sharp personal remarks against Divya, questioning her authenticity and past statements about reality shows.

Bhavya also alleged that Divya’s public image was driven by PR and accused her of being “fake,” comments that sparked visible discomfort among other contestants.

Claims About Personal Life Spark Further Controversy

The argument took a more serious turn when Bhavya made claims regarding Divya’s personal life, alleging that she and her husband live separately. These remarks intensified the controversy inside the house.

Meanwhile, Divya was seen confiding in Yuvika and others, saying she deeply missed her husband and crediting him for bringing emotional stability and meaningful friendships into her life. Fellow contestants Ridhi, Siwet, Nehal and Yuvika were later seen consoling her.

The episode ended on a tense note, with Bhavya later telling Siddharth Bharadwaj that she intended to “finish” the matter on the show, signalling that the rivalry is far from over.

The explosive episode has triggered strong reactions online, with viewers divided over the confrontation and the personal nature of the allegations made on the reality show.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 3:07 PM IST
