On February 8, 2026, at halftime of the Super Bowl LX, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny held the most celebrated performance of his career with cultural pride, musicality and symbolic performance. The concert, with a set in Spanish, where Latino identity and unity were celebrated, received much acclaim, but also was the focus of political attacks by conservative figures, including former President Donald Trump.

Was The Child Who Received Bad Bunny’s Grammy At The Super Bowl Liam Ramos, The 5-Year-Old Detained By ICE?

Following the show, the social media was awashed by conjecture in a scene whereby Bad Bunny gave his Grammy Award to a young boy on the stage. There are those who wrongly alleged the boy to be 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was recently detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Nonetheless, several authoritative news sources have reported that the boy in the performance was not Liam Ramos, and nothing points to the fact that Bad Bunny won the Grammy. This is symbolism and a part of the performance during the halftime show, and not a real-life reunion, or political act to the detained child.







Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos! Amazing! pic.twitter.com/1cDfi2faQ0 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 9, 2026







Bad Bunny At Super Bowl

Although Bad Bunny never directly referenced ICE or immigration policy at the Super Bowl set (although he has been outspoken on those subjects otherwise), he has addressed these other arenas a few minutes before the game, in his Grammy acceptance speech, where he called ICE out and talked about unity and humanity. That more general background contributed to the audience getting some of the major interpretations of that halftime event but journalists point out that the suggestion that Liam Ramos was present or was awarded the Grammy is a viral rumor of misinformation, not a fact.

