Home > Entertainment > Was The Child Who Received Bad Bunny's Grammy At The Super Bowl Liam Ramos, The 5-Year-Old Detained By ICE?

Was The Child Who Received Bad Bunny’s Grammy At The Super Bowl Liam Ramos, The 5-Year-Old Detained By ICE?

Bad Bunny delivered a high-energy Super Bowl LX halftime show through his performance which combined his most popular songs with his dedication to Puerto Rican heritage and Latin American cultural traditions on the largest stage in the world.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 9, 2026 09:06:15 IST

Was The Child Who Received Bad Bunny’s Grammy At The Super Bowl Liam Ramos, The 5-Year-Old Detained By ICE?

On February 8, 2026, at halftime of the Super Bowl LX, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny held the most celebrated performance of his career with cultural pride, musicality and symbolic performance. The concert, with a set in Spanish, where Latino identity and unity were celebrated, received much acclaim, but also was the focus of political attacks by conservative figures, including former President Donald Trump. 

Was The Child Who Received Bad Bunny’s Grammy At The Super Bowl Liam Ramos, The 5-Year-Old Detained By ICE?

Following the show, the social media was awashed by conjecture in a scene whereby Bad Bunny gave his Grammy Award to a young boy on the stage. There are those who wrongly alleged the boy to be 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was recently detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Nonetheless, several authoritative news sources have reported that the boy in the performance was not Liam Ramos, and nothing points to the fact that Bad Bunny won the Grammy. This is symbolism and a part of the performance during the halftime show, and not a real-life reunion, or political act to the detained child. 





Bad Bunny At Super Bowl

Although Bad Bunny never directly referenced ICE or immigration policy at the Super Bowl set (although he has been outspoken on those subjects otherwise), he has addressed these other arenas a few minutes before the game, in his Grammy acceptance speech, where he called ICE out and talked about unity and humanity. That more general background contributed to the audience getting some of the major interpretations of that halftime event but journalists point out that the suggestion that Liam Ramos was present or was awarded the Grammy is a viral rumor of misinformation, not a fact. 

Also Read: ‘Terrible, Worst Ever’: Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 9:06 AM IST
Tags: home-hero-pos-10liam conejo ramos super bowlliam ramosliam ramos bad bunnyliam ramos iceliam ramos super bowlwas liam ramos in the halftime showwho was the little boy in the halftime show

Was The Child Who Received Bad Bunny’s Grammy At The Super Bowl Liam Ramos, The 5-Year-Old Detained By ICE?

Was The Child Who Received Bad Bunny’s Grammy At The Super Bowl Liam Ramos, The 5-Year-Old Detained By ICE?

