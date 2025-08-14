LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6: Why Belly-Conrad’s Scene Broke the Internet?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6: Why Belly-Conrad’s Scene Broke the Internet?

It is crazy how the fandom of The Summer I Turned Pretty is losing it! That bathroom scene from episode 6 with Belly and Conrad has some fans screaming, "Jeremiah, you're OUT!" Hot chemistry, Smooth Taylor Swift False God vibes, Team Conrad all the way!

Belly and Conrad’s Steamy TSITP Moment Has Fans Yelling ‘Jeremiah’s Done'
Belly and Conrad’s Steamy TSITP Moment Has Fans Yelling ‘Jeremiah’s Done'

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 14, 2025 18:57:00 IST

The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom is dead since the steamy Belly-Conrad scene in the sixth episode of the third and final season, which aired on August 13, 2025 which left all the fans disoriented. The years of yearning, that fueled the serious chemistry between Belly and Conrad, has set the whole scene online in chaos, especially with the mantra that “Jeremiah, your time is up!” blaring as the love triangle thickens .

When the bathroom scene broke the internet

Tension masterclass in eight dark-lit minutes in the end. Conrad’s messy wet hair and Belly’s accelerated heart rate as Taylor Swift’s “False God” underscored made it so charged that it did not need a kiss to literally put “me deceased.” Crazy slew of social media reactions, “the SLUTTIEST thing a man can do” and “I just fell to my knees,” referring to the motion of this scene with magnified emotional breadth and sensuality.

Fandoms being obsessed with “BellyConrad” can find part of the answer in four years of buildup-the unspoken kind, interrupted by Belly’s engagement to Jeremiah. With these two, nothing happened today except that they stared longingly into each other’s soul; hence, diehard Team Conrad has a renewed purpose to do more than just breathe, and this time in praise for the actors who showcased such an expressive chemistry. 

Jeremiah’s Dimming Star

Gavin Casalegno’s Jeremiah Fisher was much adored for his golden retriever charm and loyalty to Belly. However, all attention has now shifted to Belly and Conrad, shattering all hope for the Jelly shippers. Social media was flooded with citizens declaring, “JEREMIAH FISHER YOU’RE DONE!”  With Jeremiah’s proposal now a hasty attempt to heal their past betrayals, it is starting to look like a fading dream as Belly’s heart leads her to Conrad. 

The Emotional Downslide of the Fandom

As the weekly episode drops carry emotional stakes for fans, fans complain loudly about having to wait for resolution. Commentary like “I NEED EPISODE 7 NOWWWWW” is rife with the agony of waiting on how the love triangle shall resolve by the mid-September finale.

Swift’s music and a few lines of foreshadowing and keeps the spirit of Han’s storytelling alive. As Team Conrad celebrates, Team Jelly mourns, and the divide in the fandom just grows bigger. Who will win? You already know!

Also Read: Is Taylor Swift’s Song Ruin the Friendship On Her New Album About Blake Lively? Fans Go Wild With Their Theories

Tags: Conrad FisherThe Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3TSITP

RELATED News

NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6: Why Belly-Conrad’s Scene Broke the Internet?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6: Why Belly-Conrad’s Scene Broke the Internet?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6: Why Belly-Conrad’s Scene Broke the Internet?
The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6: Why Belly-Conrad’s Scene Broke the Internet?
The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6: Why Belly-Conrad’s Scene Broke the Internet?
The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6: Why Belly-Conrad’s Scene Broke the Internet?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?