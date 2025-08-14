The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6: Why Belly-Conrad’s Scene Broke the Internet?

The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom is dead since the steamy Belly-Conrad scene in the sixth episode of the third and final season, which aired on August 13, 2025 which left all the fans disoriented. The years of yearning, that fueled the serious chemistry between Belly and Conrad, has set the whole scene online in chaos, especially with the mantra that “Jeremiah, your time is up!” blaring as the love triangle thickens .

When the bathroom scene broke the internet

Tension masterclass in eight dark-lit minutes in the end. Conrad’s messy wet hair and Belly’s accelerated heart rate as Taylor Swift’s “False God” underscored made it so charged that it did not need a kiss to literally put “me deceased.” Crazy slew of social media reactions, “the SLUTTIEST thing a man can do” and “I just fell to my knees,” referring to the motion of this scene with magnified emotional breadth and sensuality.

i don’t give a FUCK if you don’t like bellyconrad but to say these two don’t have chemistry is like saying the sky is green and the grass is red pic.twitter.com/eMYamKBR4G — bree ❀ tsitp spoilers (@chappellofliv) August 13, 2025

Fandoms being obsessed with “BellyConrad” can find part of the answer in four years of buildup-the unspoken kind, interrupted by Belly’s engagement to Jeremiah. With these two, nothing happened today except that they stared longingly into each other’s soul; hence, diehard Team Conrad has a renewed purpose to do more than just breathe, and this time in praise for the actors who showcased such an expressive chemistry.

Jeremiah’s Dimming Star

Gavin Casalegno’s Jeremiah Fisher was much adored for his golden retriever charm and loyalty to Belly. However, all attention has now shifted to Belly and Conrad, shattering all hope for the Jelly shippers. Social media was flooded with citizens declaring, “JEREMIAH FISHER YOU’RE DONE!” With Jeremiah’s proposal now a hasty attempt to heal their past betrayals, it is starting to look like a fading dream as Belly’s heart leads her to Conrad.

idk but do it again pic.twitter.com/OAYahxsnhh — m ✧* tsitp spoilers (@mlovessfilmss) August 13, 2025

The Emotional Downslide of the Fandom

As the weekly episode drops carry emotional stakes for fans, fans complain loudly about having to wait for resolution. Commentary like “I NEED EPISODE 7 NOWWWWW” is rife with the agony of waiting on how the love triangle shall resolve by the mid-September finale.

THE PEACH SCENE LAST WEEK

THE SURF INJURY SCENE THIS WEEK

THE LOVE CONFESSION NEXT WEEK pic.twitter.com/TtHgwV8OSk — pola 🐇 tsitp spoilers (@meisleov) August 13, 2025

Swift’s music and a few lines of foreshadowing and keeps the spirit of Han’s storytelling alive. As Team Conrad celebrates, Team Jelly mourns, and the divide in the fandom just grows bigger. Who will win? You already know!

