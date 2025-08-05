Home > Entertainment > The Unforgettable ‘Sholay’: Hema Malini Reflects On A 50-Year Legacy

The Unforgettable ‘Sholay’: Hema Malini Reflects On A 50-Year Legacy

As Sholay marks 50 years, Hema Malini recalls her iconic role as Basanti and the film’s unmatched legacy. With unforgettable characters like Gabbar Singh, classic dialogues, and soulful music, Sholay remains one of Bollywood’s greatest cultural milestones.

Hema Malini Reflects on 50 Years of ‘Sholay
Hema Malini Reflects on 50 Years of ‘Sholay

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 5, 2025 13:17:41 IST

Sholay, one of the greatest cinematic marvels ever that has influenced generations of Indian moviegoers is celebrating its golden jubilee. On the 50-year milestone of the film, the heroine of the movie, Hema Malini, reminisces about her days as she worked in the sets. The feisty Basanti who went by the name, spoke in a nostalgic tone with a mention of shyness saying that, Dobara doosra Sholay banana mushkil hai’, difficult to make the second Sholay, saying this with a tearful rolled up-eye smile and an earnest tone in her voice, we say nothing more, this is the film that has stood the test of time. The Sholay (1975), directed by Ramesh Sippy, was not a mere film; it was a yardstick to a cultural phenomenon which raised it to a new level in the Indian cinema.

The ability of its ingenious characters, quotable lines, and epic tale and craft made it a timeless classic that has not been matched yet. The chemistry that played out on screen between the actors, the incredibly constructed script by Salim-Javed that carried it and the unforgettable music scored by R.D. Burman, all went towards making it a phenomenal success and it is practically impossible to repeat it.

Basanti: The Enduring Charm of a Feisty Heroine

The character of Basanti played by Hema Malini was revolutionary. She was not the common passive heroine but was a feisty and fiercely independent Tonga driver whose extrovert nature endears her to numerous people. Romeo and Juliet upstairs! was one of the elements of the film appeal and was the romance part of the story between Basanti and the handsome Veeru, portrayed by Dharmendra.

Their romantic relationship in the movie was back and forth, full of funny dialogues yet clearly caring about each other and it ended up as one of the most popular subjects in the movie. Basanti was also very talkative and especially in the famous scene where there was a competition between tongas, the continuous chatter between Basanti contributed an element of life and comedy to the intense storyline. It is true that her character has become symbol of strength, humor and charm even five decades later.

Gabbar: The Iconic Villain and His Lasting Impact

An iconic villain in the general run of the Indian film industry one produced is created by another legend who was Amjad Khan the character of Gabbar Singh. He was a cultural icon because of his dauntingly young looks and laugh and his imposing physical presence (and famous lines like the one about the number of people). Gabbar was more than a villain and he was the motivating factor behind the plot of the movie and his intimidating personality left a feeling of actual danger and suspense.

Sholay has had success in large part due to a villain who served to make the heroic journey all the grander and rewarding upon the hero’s triumph. The seed of a great villain sown by Gabbar is still evident in depictions of villains in modern cinemas and it is no doubt that a great villain could be as vital as a great hero.

Tags: Hema Malini Basanti, Sholay 50 years, Sholay anniversary

