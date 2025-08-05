Salman Khan’s Bold New Direction: A Period Thriller With Mahesh Narayanan

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is said to be in a very advanced stage of period thriller with National Award-winning Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan. The prospective cooperation will represent a crucial transition as Khan appears to be willing to experiment with the genres not related to his classic action-entertainer formula. The proposed film is a period action-thriller with the action taking place in the period between the 1970s and 1990s which has the potential of experiencing a character driven and gritty narrative. Critically acclaimed film-maker Narayanan (Take Off, Malik) has apparently approached Salman on several occasions, with the latter expressing a verbal agreement to the idea.

In case the project comes to life, it will be the imaginative step in the right direction for both, the star power of Khan with the subtle gift of craft will blend into an expression. It is a sign that Salman wants to test himself and play roles that make him stretch his boundaries as an actor. The official go ahead is not likely to come until later this year when the script and schedule can be brought into focus.

Exploring New Avenues

This partnership is good evidence of the desire by Salman Khan to go beyond his comfort zone. Although at the moment he is gearing up towards his next project as well titled, and again out of his cliche roles, as Battle of Galwan, this latest movie with Mahesh Narayanan makes it clear that he is determined to diversify his film career. The setting of the period in the spooky environment of the thriller genre makes the movie provide a different platform to display the other capabilities of the actor Khan.

The former filmography of Mahesh Narayanan is considered to be extremely realistic and well-developed regarding the aspect of characters, which is not as focused on in popular Bollywood movies. This artistic synergy would mean a movie that would not only be commercially successful but also critical success.

The Maestro Behind the Lens

Mahesh Narayanan is a versatile personality in Malayalam film industry, who also works as a director/screenwriter/editor. His films are often targeted as being paced well and gripping in terms of its story. His directorial debut film was a survival thriller based on the kidnapping of Indian nurses in Iraq in 2014, Take Off, (2017). His second movie, Malik (2021), was the multi-plotted politically relevant crime saga that was praised both by its plot and intensely emotional acting.

This is a highly anticipated collaboration because the cinematic style that Narayanan employs, one of realistic and grounded approach, makes his film the anticipation of a highly welcomed attraction. He introduces a new vision which is likely to create an outstanding and distinguished performance of Salman Khan.

