LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Think Celebrity Beauty Brands Are Just Hype? These 5 Might Change Your Mind

Think Celebrity Beauty Brands Are Just Hype? These 5 Might Change Your Mind

Celebrity Beauty Brands: Five celebrities Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Jessica Alba—have built beauty brands that go beyond the hype. From clean skincare to inclusive makeup, they’ve created products people trust and love, making a real impact in the beauty industry.

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Jessica Alba have built beauty brands that go beyond the hype
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Jessica Alba have built beauty brands that go beyond the hype

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 5, 2025 15:08:00 IST

Beauty isn’t just about trying to cover up stuff anymore. It’s about feeling good, being yourself, and actually finding products that don’t suck. These five celebs totally get that, and that’s why their brands are huge  people actually trust them because they’re real.

From Famous to Formulated: Celebs Who Took Over the Beauty Aisle

First on the list is Selena Gomez with Rare Beauty. She’s not focused on perfection she’s focused on accepting your true self. Her products are simple to use, inclusive, effective  and empower you to feel confident while embracing your true self. It’s uplifting to witness a brand that values mental health as highly as cosmetics.

Next is Hailey Bieber, who is subtly transforming skincare with Rhode. Her range appears straightforward and effortless yet impactful free from unusual components, just elements that moisturize and enhance your skin’s natural radiance. It’s ideal if you want to maintain a subtle approach while still achieving outcomes.

Certainly, Rihanna transformed the beauty industry with Fenty Beauty. Do you recall when her foundation arrived in around 50 shades? Complete game changer. And she kept going Fenty Skin remains authentic with products suitable for all skin tones and types. Rihanna’s brands demonstrate that diversity and quality can coexist effectively.

Kylie Jenner stays on top of trends with Kylie Cosmetics. Her makeup is vivid, playful, and constantly changing, while her skincare aims to maintain your skin’s freshness and radiance every day. She’s achieved the perfect harmony of elegance and concern.

Finally, Jessica Alba has been a champion of clean beauty for years through The Honest Company. Her offerings focus on safety and clarity no dubious elements, just reliable skincare and cosmetics you can depend on. It’s a beauty that brings joy both internally and externally.

These celebrities didn’t merely endorse products they truly care. And that’s the reason why individuals return consistently

Also Read: Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance

Tags: hailey bieberjessica albaKYLIE JENNERrihannaselena gomez

RELATED News

Ray Brooks, Beloved Voice Of Mr Benn, Dies Aged 86
Can’t Get Enough Of Udaipur Files? Here Are 5 Crime Thrillers You Need To Watch Next
Love for Rent? Why Hobosexuality Is Sneaking Into Indian City Life
What’s Behind Hansika Motwani’s Cryptic Birthday Post Amid Rumors? Fans Speculate Hidden Meaning In Actress’s Mysterious Message
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!

LATEST NEWS

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Higlights: Tim David’s Heroics And Josh Hazlewood’s Strikes Seal 17-Run Win For Australia Over South Africa
Bhajuram
What’s Behind Alexis Wilkins And FBI Director Kash Patel’s 19-Year Age Gap? She Finally Speaks Out
Bhai Virendra
Bihar Poll Dig? PM Modi Says Opposition Will Link ‘Kosi’ Tower To Politics
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Bizarre Remark Sparks Debate: What Exactly Did He Say?
PM Modi Inaugurates 184 Flats For MPs In Delhi, ‘Our MPs Will Face No Issues’
Bhagerath Kumar
Bechan Ram
Hansi Flick Eyes Defensive Growth As Barcelona Begin New Era Post-Martinez And Ter Stegen Talks
Think Celebrity Beauty Brands Are Just Hype? These 5 Might Change Your Mind

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Think Celebrity Beauty Brands Are Just Hype? These 5 Might Change Your Mind

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Think Celebrity Beauty Brands Are Just Hype? These 5 Might Change Your Mind
Think Celebrity Beauty Brands Are Just Hype? These 5 Might Change Your Mind
Think Celebrity Beauty Brands Are Just Hype? These 5 Might Change Your Mind
Think Celebrity Beauty Brands Are Just Hype? These 5 Might Change Your Mind

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?