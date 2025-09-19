LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'

"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'

"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 22:56:08 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI): The three-day ‘SOUL Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025’ kick-started in Assam on Friday in a bid to honour the diverse communities of the state and showcase the region’s cultural richness.

According to the official website, the festival is being held on September 19, 20, and 21 at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

Speaking about the festival, Union Minister L Murugan stated that it has been organised to connect with all the creators in the northeast region.

“This is the first time that such a festival is organised in Assam to connect all the creators within the northeast region. People from the media and entertainment sector, as well as renowned filmmakers, have gathered for the event. The theme is focused on the story of the land and culture,” Murugan told the media.

He also shared that more than 1,500 participants will join the festival alongside the screening of nearly 100 films throughout the three-day celebrations. An award function will also be held at the festival.

“The entire week from September 17 to October 2, the nation will celebrate ‘Seva Pakhwada’. During the period, all the BJP workers, government organisations, NGOs, and volunteers will organise various blood camps and medical camps. Those from the media industry have also come forward and dedicated 75 songs to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday,” he said.

The Union Minister also spoke about how the entertainment and media sector has been contributing to the economy, further adding, “We have been focusing on taking northeastern films on a global stage.”

Organised under the aegis of ‘Seemanta Chetana Manchana Purvottar’, the film festival “celebrates the sacred relationship between people and the land they inhabit. Rooted in the diverse traditions of Northeast India and beyond, SOUL brings to light the rituals, stories, and practices that unite communities through the worship and reverence of land, nature, and culture. This festival is a platform for filmmakers, storytellers, researchers, and communities to showcase their narratives that reflect unity in diversity — beyond religion, beyond boundaries,” the organisers stated. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: assamentertainment newsminister-l-murugansoul-docu-fiction-film-festival-2025

RELATED News

"It was a challenge": 'Forrest Gump' star Robin Wright on donning multiple hats for 'The Girlfriend'
From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound
"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together
Who Is Post Malone? All About The Global Superstar Coming To Perform Live In India
"Zubeen went on yacht with Assam locals, we had no prior knowledge": Singapore Festival Organisers

LATEST NEWS

"Some films are bigger than us": Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa express pride as 'Homebound' makes India's official entry for Oscars 2026
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' director Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci call it quits after two years of dating
Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up
Build infrastructure for rupee trades beyond USD-INR pair: RBI Governor Malhotra urges CCIL
PKL 12: Clinical Telugu Titans crush Tamil Thalaivas, take revenge for season opener defeat
Assam Rifles pay tributes to two jawans killed in Bishnupur terror attack
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Rohit Sharma Like Forgetfulness Steals Toss Spotlight Against Oman
Israel suspends Gaza aid from Jordan following attack
"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'
“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times
"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'
"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'
"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'
"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'

QUICK LINKS