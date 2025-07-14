Tragic Loss on Film Set: Stuntman Raju Dies During Arya-Pa Ranjith Shoot, Actor Vishal Mourns And Promises To Support His Family

A fatal accident on the sets of Pa Ranjith’s new movie Vettuvam led to the death of stuntman S.M. Raju on 13 July 2025. The incident took place while filming a high-risk scene of a vehicle overturning at Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, leaving the Kollywood community in dismay.

Fatal Stunt Accident Shakes Tamil Film Industry

On 13th July 2025, morning, stuntman S.M. Raju, who was renowned for his dangerous stunts in Tamil films, became a victim while performing a car toppling stunt for Pa Ranjith’s film Vettuvam.

As per reports, the vehicle turned over multiple times in mid-air before landing on its front, and it proved to be a fatal accident. The accident later went viral as a video of the stunt, which says it all about the risk involved in the stunt. Raju, a 52-year-old male, was a regular face in Kollywood and had done dangerous stunts for many films.







The accident has brought into question the safety measures on sets, and insiders in the trade are wondering whether proper care was taken. Neither Arya nor Pa Ranjith has come out with an official word, and the industry holds its breath for more information.

Vishal’s Emotional Tribute and Promise of Support

Tamil actor Vishal, who worked with Raju on several projects, shared his grief on X, writing, “So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doing a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning.”

So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doin a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning. Hav known Raju for so many years and he has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again as he is… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 13, 2025







In his post, Vishal shared his perception and memory of Raju as a brave professional. He also promised to support Raju’s family in this need of hour and future, stating, “Not just this tweet but will definitely be there for his family’s future.”

Vettuvam, sequel to Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Ashok Selvan. The tragedy overshadowed its production, casting suspicion about stunt safety and the fate of unsung heroes such as Raju.

