LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Home > Entertainment > Tragic Loss on Film Set: Stuntman Raju Dies During Arya-Pa Ranjith Shoot, Actor Vishal Mourns And Promises To Support His Family

Tragic Loss on Film Set: Stuntman Raju Dies During Arya-Pa Ranjith Shoot, Actor Vishal Mourns And Promises To Support His Family

Stuntman SM Raju, 52, died on July 13, 2025, during a car toppling stunt for Pa Ranjith’s film Vettuvam in Nagapattinam. The accident, captured in a viral video has sparked concerns over film set safety.

Actor Vishal offers support and condolences to SM Raju's family

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 12:21:24 IST

A fatal accident on the sets of Pa Ranjith’s new movie Vettuvam led to the death of stuntman S.M. Raju on 13 July 2025. The incident took place while filming a high-risk scene of a vehicle overturning at Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, leaving the Kollywood community in dismay. 

Fatal Stunt Accident Shakes Tamil Film Industry

On 13th July 2025, morning, stuntman S.M. Raju, who was renowned for his dangerous stunts in Tamil films, became a victim while performing a car toppling stunt for Pa Ranjith’s film Vettuvam. 

As per reports, the vehicle turned over multiple times in mid-air before landing on its front, and it proved to be a fatal accident. The accident later went viral as a video of the stunt, which says it all about the risk involved in the stunt. Raju, a 52-year-old male, was a regular face in Kollywood and had done dangerous stunts for many films. 



The accident has brought into question the safety measures on sets, and insiders in the trade are wondering whether proper care was taken. Neither Arya nor Pa Ranjith has come out with an official word, and the industry holds its breath for more information.

Vishal’s Emotional Tribute and Promise of Support

Tamil actor Vishal, who worked with Raju on several projects, shared his grief on X, writing, “So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doing a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning.”



In his post,  Vishal shared his perception and memory of Raju as a brave professional. He also promised to support Raju’s family in this need of hour and future, stating, “Not just this tweet but will definitely be there for his family’s future.”

Vettuvam, sequel to Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Ashok Selvan. The tragedy overshadowed its production, casting suspicion about stunt safety and the fate of unsung heroes such as Raju. 

Also Read: Is Sydney Sweeney The Next Bond Girl? Rumors Heat Up After Euphoria Fame

Tags: accidentkollywoodsm rajuvishal

More News

Thinking About Anthem Biosciences IPO? Here’s What Experts Say- Don’t Miss These Key Details
Not Just Mars Rock, Potatoes And Orange Juice From Early Spaceflights Also On Sotheby’s Auction List
Supreme Court Told India Has Exhausted Diplomatic Efforts To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya, But Yemen Refuses To Suspend Execution
Delhi Court Reserves Order An Cognisance In National Herald Case
Assam Man Arrested For Circulating AI Images Of Former Lover As Adult Actress
Ola Electric Shares Rise Over 12% on Q1 Revenue Growth Despite Widened Net Loss — Full Details Inside
After J&K LG Sinha Admits Security Lapse In April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Congress Asks: Who Is He Protecting in Delhi?
Watch A 17-Year-Old Zohran Mamdani Score Winning Goal For His Team As 2008 Video Surfaces
Tragic Loss on Film Set: Stuntman Raju Dies During Arya-Pa Ranjith Shoot, Actor Vishal Mourns And Promises To Support His Family
Is Sydney Sweeney The Next Bond Girl? Rumors Heat Up After Euphoria Fame

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?